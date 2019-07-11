Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : reinstates OurPact parental control app removed over privacy concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
An Apple company logo is seen behind tree branches outside an Apple store in Beijing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc this week restored a software application to its App Store that let parents control their children's iPhone usage after removing it in February, the company said on Thursday.

The removal of the app, OurPact, was criticized by software developers who claimed Apple was shutting down makers of services the iPhone maker also offered. It was among a dozen other applications removed from the store.

At the time, Apple said it removed the apps due to data privacy concerns.

"We take this a positive sign that Apple is working in cooperation with us," an OurPact spokeswoman said. "They realize device management solutions belong not only in the business world and in the classroom but in a family environment."

Apple declined to comment.

Parental control apps have come under criticism for the amount of data they are able to collect on minors.

In June, Apple announced updates to its store guidelines. Developers of apps, such as parental control apps, that give developers access to users' private information will need to make formal requests for this capability. This feature is reserved for government and educational institutions, and in limited cases, parental controls.

OurPact allows parents to block and grant access to apps, receive notifications when their children download new apps and set other content controls on phones remotely.

Before its removal, OurPact said it collected "very limited but standard anonymized" data for crash reports. The app has since been scaled back and has gained approval to use so-called mobile device management.

Before its removal from the App Store, OurPact said it had more than 3.5 million downloads and that 80% of its revenue was from Apple.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By ARRIANA MCLYMORE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
07:09pAPPLE : reinstates OurPact parental control app removed over privacy concerns
RE
05:10pSouth Korea steps up effort to get U.S. help in export row with Japan
RE
05:07pSouth Korea steps up effort to get U.S. help in export row with Japan
RE
03:40pAPPLE : Pulls Walkie-Talkie App After Glitch Creates Eavesdropping Vulnerability
DJ
08:21aGame on! Fiverr offers coaches for Fortnite, PUBG players
RE
07/10U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
RE
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus dominates Boeing, Tech giants under surveillance, B..
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 398 M
Net income 2019 53 343 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 928 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 210  $
Last Close Price 202  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE28.84%935 076
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%257 491
XIAOMI CORP--.--%29 360
FITBIT INC-11.87%1 117
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 071
FOCUSRITE PLC9.68%373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About