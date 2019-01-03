Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 12:49:56 am
146.5 USD   -7.23%
02:06aApple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
DJ
01:42aApple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls
RE
01:00aApple cuts forecast, citing weak China sales amid trade tensions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:42am CET
FILE PHOTO - An Apple company logo is seen behind tree branches outside an Apple store in Beijing

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple warning on Wednesday about weak iPhone demand in the holiday quarter is a gloomy omen for Wall Street bulls hoping for an early gift in 2019 following December's steep selloff.

After the bell, the Cupertino, California company cut its sales forecast for its quarter ending in December, citing slowing iPhone sales in China.

That sent its stock down 7.5 percent after hours and knocked 1.3 percent off S&P 500 futures, suggesting the market was set to open weaker on Thursday as already skittish investors reconsider their earnings expectations for U.S. multinationals.

"People are looking for a January rally effect as they place bets for the new year. Apple puts a bit of a sour tone on that," said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager of Synovus Trust Co. "It raises concerns about whether current estimates for the quarter are too high."

Including its after-hours drop on Wednesday, Apple's stock market value has tumbled to below $700 billion from over $1.1 trillion at its peak in October. Although it has fallen behind Amazon and Microsoft in value, Apple remains one of Wall Street's most widely-held companies, and its warning will affect sentiment across the stock market.

Following the S&P 500's worst December performance since the Great Depression, many investors this week returned from holidays optimistic that a correction that started last September may have run its course. The S&P 500 on Wednesday was up nearly 7 percent over five sessions from its recent low on Dec. 24.

Apple's revised fiscal first-quarter revenue estimate of $84 billion was nearly 12 percent short of the average analyst estimate, even after recent warnings about slow demand from iPhone component suppliers Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo.

With the S&P 500 recently trading at 14 times expected earnings, down from 18 times a year ago, a key argument for Wall Street bulls is that the stock market has become undervalued after its recent sell-off. But if Apple's warning is followed by many more, the S&P 500 may appear less of a bargain at current levels.

Analysts on average expect S&P 500 companies to increase their earnings per share by nearly 7 percent this year, far below their expectations of 24 percent EPS growth for 2018, according to the most recent estimate from Refinitiv's IBES. At the start of October, analysts had been forecasting 10 percent EPS growth for 2019.

Tech sector profit growth, a whopping 29 percent in the third quarter, is expected to slow to 12 percent for the fourth quarter and to dwindle to just 2 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to the most recent IBES data.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Noel Randewich and April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 2.47% 1539.13 Delayed Quote.28.43%
APPLE 0.11% 157.92 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 23346.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.44% 101.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 6360.8692 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 6665.9381 Delayed Quote.0.00%
QORVO 0.74% 61.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.13% 2510.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 1.40% 67.96 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:06aShares skid as Apple warning stokes growth fears, 'flash crash' sweeps curren..
RE
02:06aApple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
DJ
01:57aS&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
RE
01:57aWall Street ekes out gain, Apple cuts revenue forecast after the bell
RE
01:42aApple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls
RE
01:02aJapanese yen soars as 'flash crash' sweeps currency market
RE
01:00aApple cuts forecast, citing weak China sales amid trade tensions
RE
12:24aAPPLE : iPhone sales shortfall could cost it $9 billion in revenue
AQ
12:08aAPPLE : Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--4th Update
DJ
12:07aGlobal growth worries, higher oil flatten yield curve
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
P/E ratio 2020 10,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 749 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 219 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.00%748 539
MEITU INC--.--%1 168
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%177
DORO AB0.00%93
DIGIA OYJ0.00%88
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%60
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.