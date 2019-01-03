Log in
01/03 06:02:29 pm
145.005 USD   -8.18%
05:10pAPPLE : Good timing to go long again
04:23pShares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
03:53pAPPLE : Chinese Consumers Curb Spending, Likely Deepening Slowdown
DJ
Apple : sales should pick up when U.S.-China strike trade deal - Trump adviser

0
01/03/2019 | 05:27pm CET
Apple company logos are reflected on the glass window outside an Apple store in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sharp drop in Chinese economic growth will hit the profits of U.S. firms but sales by Apple Inc and other American companies should recover once Washington strikes a trade deal with Beijing, a senior White House adviser said on Thursday.

"If we have a successful negotiation with China, then Apple's sales and everybody else's sales will recover," White House Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNN.

Hassett said Asian economies including that of China have been slowing quite a bit since last spring and that China is "feeling the blow" of U.S. tariffs.

"That is having an impact on earnings and it's not going to be just Apple," Hassett said. "I think there are a heck of a lot of U.S. companies that have a lot of sales in China that are basically going to be watching their earnings be downgraded next year until you know we get a deal with China."

Apple's warning on Wednesday about weak iPhone demand in the holiday quarter was a gloomy omen for Wall Street bulls hoping for an early gift in 2019 following December's steep selloff.

Factory activity weakened across much of Europe and Asia in December as the U.S.-China trade war and a slowdown in demand hit production in many economies, offering little reason for optimism as the new year begins.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Susan Thomas)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 749 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.11%749 393
MEITU INC--.--%1 246
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%182
DORO AB4.10%95
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%58
