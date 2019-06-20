Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : says U.S. tariffs on China to hurt global competitiveness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple company logos are reflected on the glass window outside an Apple store in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc said proposed U.S. tariffs on goods from China, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, will reduce the company's contributions to the U.S. economy and hurt its global competitiveness.

The U.S. government should not move ahead with a proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25% on another $300 billion worth of goods from China, the tech company said in comments posted on a government website on Thursday.

Apple, which said the levies would also hit Airpods, AppleTVs and batteries and parts, is among the latest U.S. companies to press the Trump administration to abandon its plan for more tariffs.

Trade talks between the United States and China are resuming after more than a month of impasse. The countries' leaders are expected to meet at the G20 in Japan next week. President Donald Trump had said he would consider placing tariffs on more Chinese goods after discussions fell apart in May.

Apple is the largest U.S. corporate taxpayer to the U.S. treasury and pledged in 2018 its plans to directly contribute over $350 billion to the U.S. economy over five years, the filing said. In addition to reducing those contributions, Apple would take a hit because Chinese and other non-U.S. firms who do not have a significant U.S. market presence.

"A U.S. tariff would, therefore, tilt the playing field in favor of our global competitors," Apple said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Simon Webb and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
10:34aAPPLE : says U.S. tariffs on China to hurt global competitiveness
RE
10:02aAPPLE : Explores Moving Some Production Out of China
DJ
09:34aAPPLE : looks to move some production away from China
AQ
09:16aAPPLE : Explores Moving Some Production out of China -- Update
DJ
07:55aAPPLE : Examines Feasibility of Shifting Some Production Out of China
DJ
04:21aAPPLE : Premium smartphone market collapses 8% in Q1 as Apple falls
AQ
06/19Activists urge Google to break up before regulators force it to
RE
06/19EXPLAINER : U.S. dependence on China's rare earth: Trade war vulnerability
RE
06/19EXPLAINER : U.S. dependence on China's rare earth: Trade war vulnerability
RE
06/19APPLE : partners with Best Buy for expanded repair service
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 546 M
Net income 2019 53 346 M
Finance 2019 97 442 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 17,31
P/E ratio 2020 15,61
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 910 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE25.44%797 366
XIAOMI CORP--.--%31 991
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD60.72%3 243
MEITU INC--.--%1 449
DIGIA OYJ6.67%91
DORO AB-0.44%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About