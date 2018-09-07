Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : says proposed U.S. tariffs may hit Watch, does not name iPhone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Apple AirPods during a media event in San Francisco

(Reuters) - A "wide range" of Apple Inc products including its Watch likely would be hit by proposed U.S. tariffs, the company told U.S. trade officials, but it did not name the iPhone as among the products affected.

AirPods headphones, some of Apple's Beats headphones, and its new HomePod smart speaker also face levies as part of proposed 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion (154.81 billion pounds)worth of Chinese goods, according to an unsigned letter the company submitted on Wednesday to U.S. officials as part of a public comment period.

"Our concern with these tariffs is that the U.S. will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower U.S. growth and competitiveness and higher prices for U.S. consumers," Apple said in the letter.

Apple has not responded to requests for comment.

The letter did not mention the iPhone, which accounted for about two-thirds of its $229 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Reuters had reported that the Apple Watch was likely to be affected by the tariffs.

Shares of the iPhone maker slipped 1 percent in extended trading.

Apple also said that computer parts for its U.S. operations would be hit by the tariffs. The company said that "main logic boards with microprocessing units" could face levies, along with equipment used for research and development.

On Apple's most recent earnings call in July, Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company could face such tariffs "related to data centers."

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

By Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
11:03pAPPLE : Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods
DJ
10:49pAPPLE : says proposed U.S. tariffs may hit Watch, does not name iPhone
RE
10:46pAPPLE : says proposed U.S. tariffs may hit Watch, does not name iPhone
RE
05:13pAPPLE : EU approves Apple's planned purchase of Shazam
AQ
05:04pAPPLE : EU approves Apple's planned purchase of Shazam
AQ
01:17pBanks turn to espressos, dancing robots to help keep U.S. branches alive
RE
08:48aAPPLE : EU Clears Apple's Deal for Shazam
DJ
01:24aBroadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
RE
01:01aAPPLE TO PROVIDE ONLINE TOOL FOR POL : letter
RE
09/06MAC MINI 2018 : what we want to see
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:13pApple, suppliers drop on talks of tariff impact 
03:45pGoldman ups its Apple target; Apple down on tariff headlines 
12:48p"Project Runway" stars Klum, Gunn head to Amazon 
11:56aMy Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 1 Buy, 1 Sale 
11:03aInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) August Summary 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 188 M
Net income 2018 58 648 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 19,04
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 1 078 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 222 $
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE31.83%1 077 556
NOKIA OYJ19.49%30 463
MEITU INC--.--%2 471
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%141
DORO AB-8.24%107
DIGIA OYJ28.94%94
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.