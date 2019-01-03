Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 06:04:30 pm
144.845 USD   -8.28%
05:10pAPPLE : Good timing to go long again
04:23pShares in Apple supplier AMS plunge 20 percent
RE
03:53pAPPLE : Chinese Consumers Curb Spending, Likely Deepening Slowdown
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : set to pull some iPhones from its German stores after Qualcomm enforces ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:52pm CET
Customers stand in line at the Apple store in Berlin, as they wait to buy the newly released iPhone 6

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is likely to pull some iPhone models from its German stores after Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it posted security bonds to enforce a court order banning the sale of those iPhone models in the country.

The chipmaker posted the bonds of 1.34 billion euros ($1.52 billion) as part of a legal requirement by a German court, which found on Dec. 20 that Apple had infringed Qualcomm patents on power-saving technology used in smartphones.

The iPhone maker had earlier said it would pull iPhone 7 and 8 models from its 15 retail stores in Germany when the order came into force. The order took effect when Qualcomm posted the bond.

Apple declined to comment on Qualcomm's most recent move.

The German case is Qualcomm's third major effort to secure a ban on Apple's lucrative iPhones over patent-infringement allegations after similar moves in the U.S. and China, and is part of a global patent spat between the two companies.

According to the court order, Apple has to stop the sale, offer for sale and importation for sale of all infringing iPhones in Germany. Apple had said it was appealing the decision.

The court also ordered Apple to recall the affected iPhones from third-party resellers in Germany, according to a statement by Qualcomm.

In its previous statement on the decision, Apple had said it would continue to offer all of its phones at thousands of retail and carrier locations across Germany, a direct contradiction to Qualcomm's interpretation of the order.

Apple has not explained why it believed it could continue to sell the affected phones through German resellers.

The Munich regional court was not immediately available for comment.

Apple's announced intention to pull iPhones from stores in Germany contrasts with how it has handled a court decision in China, where there was a much broader ban on iPhone sales after a court ruled the devices violated Qualcomm's patents. Apple has continued to sell phones in China, saying it believed its phones were legal there.

Still, Apple also pushed a software update to address concerns over whether it was in compliance with the Chinese courts.

Qualcomm has said those software updates were insufficient and that Apple must still pull its phones. Apple had filed a request for the Chinese court to reconsider its decision, but no outcome has been announced.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru, Joern Poltz in Munich, Germany and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr and Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -8.20% 145.285 Delayed Quote.0.11%
QUALCOMM -1.79% 56.34 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:01pAPPLE : App Store Caps Off Record-Breaking 2018 with Blockbuster Holiday Week
BU
06:00pApple CEO cites trade conflict in China sales shortfall
AQ
05:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 400 Points After Weak Manufacturing Data..
DJ
05:52pAPPLE : set to pull some iPhones from its German stores after Qualcomm enforces ..
RE
05:51pOil near flat; prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
05:44pAPPLE : set to pull some iPhones from its German stores after Qualcomm enforces ..
RE
05:39pOil near flat; prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
05:37pAPPLE : German Apple reseller Gravis says still selling iPhones 7, 8
RE
05:36pApple CEO cites trade conflict in China sales shortfall
AQ
05:33pApple shares slide after iPhone maker issues rare revenue warning
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 278 B
EBIT 2019 72 274 M
Net income 2019 61 423 M
Finance 2019 95 066 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 749 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.11%749 393
MEITU INC--.--%1 246
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%182
DORO AB4.10%95
DIGIA OYJ-0.35%87
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%58
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.