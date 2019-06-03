Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/03 05:30:00 pm
174.03 USD   -0.59%
07:50pApple software developer conference highlights 2019
RE
07:36pAPPLE : touts privacy in web sign-on war with Facebook, Google
RE
07:34pAPPLE : Highlights from WWDC 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple software developer conference highlights 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc executives introduced app developers to hardware and software improvements at its Worldwide Developer's Conference 2019 on Monday. Here are some highlights:

Mac Pro:    

** Introduced Mac Pro computer for creative professionals starting at $5,999: Mac Pro video card includes programmable chip to speed up high-resolution video playback.

** Unveiled $1,000 monitor stand.

** High-performance AMD Radeon GPUs to power Mac Pro; Mac Pro will have 28-core Intel Corp processor.

** New 32-inch display called the Pro Display XDR.

** Introduced its new MacOS Catalina: replacing iTunes with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV app.

iPad

** New operating system called iPadOS, which is based on iOS for iPhones, making it easier to multi-task with the help of split-screen.

iOS 13    

** Unveiled iOS 13, its latest version of its iPhone operating system.

** "Sign in with Apple" for web login: will allows users, for privacy reasons, to login with their Apple IDs instead of Facebook or Google ID. Apple says its system has better privacy.

** Operating system redesigned to include "dark mode": gives system menus and apps a dark background.

** Unveiled a revamped Maps.

** Siri will have a more natural voice and work with apps like Pandora and Waze on CarPlay.

WatchOS 6

** Apple Watch able to download apps directly from app store.

** Cycle Tracking App for tracking menstrual cycles and activity trends. Data stays on the device and is encrypted.

(Compiled by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 0.62% 27.58 Delayed Quote.48.48%
APPLE -1.01% 173.3 Delayed Quote.10.99%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.32% 43.46 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
07:50pApple software developer conference highlights 2019
RE
07:36pAPPLE : touts privacy in web sign-on war with Facebook, Google
RE
07:34pAPPLE : Highlights from WWDC 2019
PU
07:32pAPPLE : touts privacy in web sign-on war with Facebook, Google
RE
07:09pPRO DISPLAY XDR - FIRST LOOK : a monitor not for mere mortals
AQ
06:55pU.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
RE
05:34pEXPLAINER - U.S. DEPENDENCE ON CHINA : Trade war vulnerability
RE
05:32pAPPLE : Arcade release date, price info and everything you need to know
AQ
05:26pU.S. House panel to probe competition in digital markets
RE
05:21pAPPLE : Touts New Privacy Features Amid Scrutiny of Tech Giants -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 630 M
Net income 2019 53 422 M
Finance 2019 97 442 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
P/E ratio 2020 13,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 214 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE10.99%805 510
XIAOMI CORP--.--%32 009
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD70.14%3 319
MEITU INC--.--%1 421
DIGIA OYJ5.26%90
DORO AB3.07%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About