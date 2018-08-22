Apple : srouji, johny

APPLE INC
Reported by SROUJI JOHNY
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 08/21/18 for the Period Ending 08/17/18
|
Address
|
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
|
CUPERTINO, CA, 95014
|
Telephone
|
(408) 996-1010
|
CIK
|
0000320193
|
Symbol
|
AAPL
|
SIC Code
|
3571 - Electronic Computers
|
Industry
|
Phones & Handheld Devices
|
Sector
|
Technology
|
Fiscal Year
|
09/30
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Srouji Johny
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
APPLE INC [ AAPL ]
(Last)
(First)
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
8/17/2018
(Street)
CUPERTINO, CA 95014
(City)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
(State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
8/17/2018 8/17/2018 8/17/2018
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock
Common StockCommon Stock
5000 3617 5523
D D D
$215.50 $215 $214.50
68302
64685
59162
635
635
635
91
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Srouji Johny
ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014
|
Senior Vice President
Signatures /s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Johny Srouji
** Signature of Reporting Person
8/21/2018
Date
