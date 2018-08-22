Apple : srouji, johny

APPLE INC

Reported by SROUJI JOHNY

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 08/21/18 for the Period Ending 08/17/18

Address ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA, 95014 Telephone (408) 996-1010 CIK 0000320193 Symbol AAPL SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers Industry Phones & Handheld Devices Sector Technology Fiscal Year 09/30

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Srouji Johny

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

APPLE INC [ AAPL ]

(Last)

(First)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

8/17/2018

(Street)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

8/17/2018 8/17/2018 8/17/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock

Common StockCommon Stock

S S S

5000 3617 5523

D D D

$215.50 $215 $214.50

D D D I I

68302

64685

59162

635

635

635

91

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Srouji Johny ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014 Senior Vice President

Signatures /s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Johny Srouji

8/21/2018

By Child By ChildI

By the Reporting Person as Custodian for Child

IBy Trust

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.