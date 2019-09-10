Log in
Apple : streaming service to cost $4.99/month; unveils new iPad, updates Watch

09/10/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99, and unveiled a new iPad and updates for its Watch.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones.

Apple's Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1

** Will be available in over 100 countries

** Priced at $4.99 per month

** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

** Original shows to include Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard staring "See" and "The Morning Show", produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

APPLE WATCH:

** Features always-on retina display

** Battery life of 18 hours

** Series 5 Watch starting from $399; Series 3 Watch from $199

** Available for orders from Tuesday

IPAD:

** Launches 7th-generation iPad

** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display

** Will be priced at $329

** Available for orders starting Tuesday, in stores from Sept. 30

** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions

APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19

** Unlimited games for $4.99 per month

** One month free trial

(Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

