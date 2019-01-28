Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 08:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Attendees wait for the start of an Apple Inc product launch event in Cupertino

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday it will issue a software patch later this week for a bug that lets iPhone users hear audio from users who have not yet accepted a video call.

The bug, which Reuters was able to replicate, allows an iPhone user placing a call using Apple's FaceTime video calling feature to hear audio from the recipient's phone even if the recipient has not yet picked up the call. The bug appears to rely on Apple's group video calling feature.

Apple announced the feature last summer, but then removed it from early test versions of its iOS 12 operating system. Apple released the feature to the public in late October.

"We're aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
09:43pAPPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
RE
08:31pAPPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
RE
05:39pAPPLE : Component manufacturing drives Apple's US job creation
PU
05:20pCaterpillar, Nvidia sound alarm on profit hit from China
RE
04:35pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Bellwether Caterpillar's Results Fall ..
DJ
02:11pAPPLE : Plans Subscription Service for Games -- Cheddar
DJ
11:21aAPPLE : says spent $60 billion with U.S. suppliers in 2018
RE
10:36aNvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
RE
10:27aCATERPILLAR : Stocks slide as slow growth in China weighs on earnings
AQ
10:15aCATERPILLAR : stumbles; China's slowing growth begins to show
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 65 160 M
Net income 2019 55 402 M
Finance 2019 96 462 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,73
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 749 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE-0.91%748 634
MEITU INC--.--%1 358
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%221
DORO AB12.01%102
DIGIA OYJ1.75%89
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%70
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.