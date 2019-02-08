Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/07 04:00:05 pm
170.94 USD   -1.89%
02:46aBirkin bag maker Hermes says Chinese sales momentum still strong
RE
02/08APPLE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07Nikon gets Foxconn request to delay equipment installation at China plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Birkin bag maker Hermes says Chinese sales momentum still strong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:46am EST
A pedestrian walks past the Hermes store in Boston

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury handbag label Hermes said on Friday that sales momentum in its Chinese stores stayed strong in the fourth quarter, adding to reassuring signals from rivals over enduring demand in one of the industry's biggest markets.

Luxury groups rely on Chinese consumers for over a third of sales, sparking investor jitters over the potential fallout for the sector from China's slowing economic growth and the Washington-Beijing trade war.

Labels heavily exposed to markets where Chinese tourism appears to be on the wane, such as Coach owner Tapestry or jeweller Tiffany in the United States, suffered as a result.

But some of the biggest luxury goods players including LVMH's Paris-based Louis Vuitton have recently stressed that demand for their wares was if anything picking up in China.

"We are still growing strongly in Asia, we did not see any change in momentum in our stores in China," Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas told journalists on Friday, after the group posted a 9.6 percent rise in fourth quarter sales at constant exchange rates, unchanged from three months earlier.

Sales in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, were up 13.1 percent at constant currencies, picking up from 11.7 percent growth in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues rose 10.1 percent on a reported basis to 1.7 billion euros ($1.93 billion).

Hermes, which launched its e-commerce site in China at the end of last year, will roll out its online business to other Asian countries, Dumas added, without detailing where.

The French label, whose $10,000-plus Birkin bags are famed for drawing waiting lists, said it expected its operating margin to be close to 34 percent for 2018, potentially dipping from the 34.6 percent record reached in 2017.

Its full results will be released on March 20.

Dumas said that anti-government "yellow vest" protests in France late last year had weighed on some of the business it usually does with tourists in Paris, but added that spending had shifted to its stores elsewhere, including in Italy and Britain.

Luxury boutiques closed their doors on several successive Saturdays after the protests descended into riots in early December, and many visitors to France cancelled hotel bookings.

Hermes, originally a saddle specialist, is still adding to its production sites. It said this week it would build a 17th French leather goods workshop, in Normandy, in 2021.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis, Editing by Leigh Thomas/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.89% 170.94 Delayed Quote.8.37%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1.54% 528.2 Real-time Quote.7.34%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.72% 285.45 Real-time Quote.9.76%
TAPESTRY INC -14.83% 33.48 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
TIFFANY & CO. -1.22% 88.57 Delayed Quote.11.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:46aBirkin bag maker Hermes says Chinese sales momentum still strong
RE
02/08APPLE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07Nikon gets Foxconn request to delay equipment installation at China plant
RE
02/07APPLE : to Reward Teen as It Patches FaceTime Bug
DJ
02/07APPLE : releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
AQ
02/07APPLE : replacing retail boss amid pressure to lift sales
AQ
02/07APPLE : IGEL Appoints Christopher Barker as Global Vice President of Customer Su..
AQ
02/07APPLE : takes issue with Google
AQ
02/07APPLE : takes issue with Google
AQ
02/07APPLE : takes issue with Google
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 638 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE8.37%806 030
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.91%2 135
MEITU INC--.--%1 398
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%223
DORO AB11.27%100
DIGIA OYJ2.46%89
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.