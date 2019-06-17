DEADLINE MONDAY ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apple Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apple Inc. (“Apple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Both demand for Apple’s iPhones and its pricing power in greater China were negatively impacted by the U.S.-China trade war. Because Apple discounted the price of replacement batteries for certain iPhone models, a decision made due to the revelation that the Company was purposefully degrading the battery performance of these products, customers were replacing their batteries instead of purchasing a new iPhone, impacting sales growth. Apple slashed production of 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce its current inventory. The Company also withheld unit sales for iPhones and other products, a metric long used by investors to judge the Company’s performance, in order to mask the decline in sales of the iPhone, Apple’s most prominent product. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Apple, investors suffered damages.

