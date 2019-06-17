Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DEADLINE MONDAY ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apple Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:07am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Apple Inc. (“Apple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Both demand for Apple’s iPhones and its pricing power in greater China were negatively impacted by the U.S.-China trade war. Because Apple discounted the price of replacement batteries for certain iPhone models, a decision made due to the revelation that the Company was purposefully degrading the battery performance of these products, customers were replacing their batteries instead of purchasing a new iPhone, impacting sales growth. Apple slashed production of 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce its current inventory. The Company also withheld unit sales for iPhones and other products, a metric long used by investors to judge the Company’s performance, in order to mask the decline in sales of the iPhone, Apple’s most prominent product. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Apple, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
09:07aDEADLINE MONDAY ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
07:32aAPPLE : Your Apple Watch may soon get a better accessory to monitor your glucose..
AQ
06/16APPLE : How to unlock an Apple Watch
AQ
06/16MATTEL : reg; Unveils Hot Wheels™ id, Groundbreaking New Play System Bring..
AQ
06/15APPLE : opens second Taiwan store
AQ
06/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
06/15APPLE : opens second Taiwan store
AQ
06/15APPLE : Xinyi A13 opens in Taipei
PU
06/15APPLE : Jennifer Aniston reveals about her new crush Steve Carell
AQ
06/14APPLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 546 M
Net income 2019 53 346 M
Finance 2019 97 442 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 16,64
P/E ratio 2020 15,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 875 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE22.19%797 366
XIAOMI CORP--.--%31 991
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD64.93%3 243
MEITU INC--.--%1 449
DIGIA OYJ6.67%91
DORO AB-0.15%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About