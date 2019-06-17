DEADLINE MONDAY ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apple Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Apple Inc. (“Apple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Both demand for Apple’s iPhones and its pricing power in
greater China were negatively impacted by the U.S.-China trade war.
Because Apple discounted the price of replacement batteries for certain
iPhone models, a decision made due to the revelation that the Company
was purposefully degrading the battery performance of these products,
customers were replacing their batteries instead of purchasing a new
iPhone, impacting sales growth. Apple slashed production of 2018 iPhone
models and cut prices to reduce its current inventory. The Company also
withheld unit sales for iPhones and other products, a metric long used
by investors to judge the Company’s performance, in order to mask the
decline in sales of the iPhone, Apple’s most prominent product. Based on
these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially
misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the
truth about Apple, investors suffered damages.
