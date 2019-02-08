Log in
EU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week

EU flags are seen at half-mast to pay tribute to the victims of the attack in Strasbourg, outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's effort to rewrite two-decade old copyright rules to take into account online platforms such as Alphabet Inc's Google moved a step forward on Friday when EU countries agreed on a common position for talks with lawmakers next week.

Negotiations stalled last month after EU countries failed to bridge their differences, among them whether small companies should be subjected to the rules, which critics blamed on lobbying by Google and others.

Ambassadors from the 28 EU countries had several hours of talks stretching into Friday evening and will now have to reconcile their stand with those of the European Commission and the European Parliament.

The Commission, which opened debate on the issue two years ago, says the revamp will protect Europe's cultural heritage and level the playing field between big online companies and publishers, broadcasters and artists.

EU digital chief Andrus Ansip said he hoped they could reach a deal at talks next Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Glad to see EU countries once again finding a common voice on copyright reform ... I hope for a final agreement next week. Europeans deserve copyright rules fit for digital age: it is good for creators, platforms and for regular internet users," Ansip said on Twitter.

Lobbying groups the European Magazine Media Association, the European Newspaper Publishers' Association, the European Publishers Council and News Media Europe welcomed the agreement but said more should be done to protect their rights.

"It would still lead to substantial legal uncertainty for press publishers as it does not protect with sufficient clarity the use of press content by news aggregators and search engines, which is the whole purpose of a right," they said in a joint statement.

Article 11 of the proposal which forces Google, Microsoft Corp and others to pay publishers for displaying news snippets, and Article 13 which requires online platforms such as YouTube and Instagram to install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials, have been the most controversial.

EU countries also reached a joint position for next week's negotiations with EU lawmakers and the Commission on rules known as the platform-to-business (P2B) law aimed at curbing the powers of companies such as Google and Apple Inc.

Unveiled by the Commission in April last year, the proposed legislation seeks to prevent unfair business practices by app stores, search engines, e-commerce sites and hotel booking websites in a bid to ensure a level playing field between the tech companies and traditional businesses.

Amazon Marketplace, eBay, Apple App Store or Google Play, Facebook Marketplace, Booking.com and Leboncoin.fr are among the companies covered by the proposal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Grant McCool)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.32% 1102.38 Delayed Quote.5.83%
AMAZON.COM -1.62% 1588.22 Delayed Quote.9.21%
APPLE 0.12% 170.41 Delayed Quote.8.37%
EBAY 0.03% 35.26 Delayed Quote.26.40%
FACEBOOK 0.57% 167.33 Delayed Quote.26.92%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 638 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 806 B
