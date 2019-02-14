Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU court throws out EU ruling against Belgian tax break for large firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Night shot of illuminated city business district in Brussels

LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU judges dealt a possible blow to an EU crackdown against tax avoidance by global multinationals on Thursday by annulling an order by the EU executive against a Belgian tax-break scheme for about 35 large companies.

The anti-avoidance drive led by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has included orders to Ireland to recover some 13 billion euros (11 billion pounds) from iPhone maker Apple and to Luxembourg to claw back up to 30 million euros from Fiat Chrysler, 250 million euros from Amazon and about 120 million euros from France's Engie.

The Netherlands has been told to recover between 20-30 million euros from Starbucks.

It is not yet clear how much of an impact the decision by the General Court, the lower branch of the Court of Justice in Luxembourg, may have on other cases. Legal experts will be scrutinising the detail of the Belgian ruling.

"The General Court annuls the Commission's decision concerning tax exemptions granted by Belgium by means of rulings," the EU tribunal said in Luxembourg.

"The Commission wrongly considered that the Belgian system relating to the excess profit of multinational companies constituted an aid scheme," it said.

The case involved Dutch industrial company Magnetrol and Belgium which took their cases to the General Court after the Commission in 2016 ordered Belgium to recover some 700 million euros from the companies which benefited from the scheme.

(Reporting by Francois Aulner in Luxembourg and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

By Francois Aulner and Foo Yun Chee

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Starbucks Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.42% 170.18 Delayed Quote.8.34%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.57% 13.102 End-of-day quote.1.72%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.09% 70.51 Delayed Quote.8.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:11aEU court throws out EU ruling against Belgian tax break for large firms
RE
03:59aAPPLE : to Sell Older iPhone Models Again in Germany --Update
DJ
03:48aAPPLE : to Sell Older iPhone Models Again in Germany Amid Patent Dispute With Qu..
DJ
03:17aApple to ship iPhones with only Qualcomm chips to German stores
RE
02:47aAPPLE : Ex-Apple Lawyer Accused Of Insider Trading
DJ
01:37aApple supplier Japan Display forecasts fifth straight year of losses
RE
02/13Software pirates use Apple tech to put hacked apps on iPhones
RE
02/13EU clinches copyright overhaul deal, tech giants in focus
RE
02/13APPLE : Planning to Unveil Video Service on March 25, Sources Say -Bloomberg
DJ
02/13APPLE : SEC Accuses Ex-Apple Executive of Insider Trading--3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 644 M
Net income 2019 53 019 M
Finance 2019 99 043 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 14,92
P/E ratio 2020 13,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 802 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE8.34%802 446
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD12.83%2 250
MEITU INC--.--%1 714
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%219
DORO AB13.32%101
DIGIA OYJ-5.96%81
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.