Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Explainer - U.S. dependence on China's rare earth: Trade war vulnerability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A front-end loader is used to move material inside open pit at Molycorp's Mountain Pass Rare Earth facility in Mountain Pass, California

(Reuters) - Rare earth elements are used in a wide range of consumer products, from iPhones to electric car motors, as well as military jet engines, satellites and lasers.

Rising tensions between the United States and China have sparked concerns that Beijing could use its dominant position as a supplier of rare earths for leverage in the trade war between the two global economic powers.

China supplied 80% of the rare earths imported by the United States from 2014 to 2017.

China is home to at least 85% of the world's capacity to process rare earth ores into material manufacturers can use, according to research firm Adamas Intelligence.

It would take years to build enough processing plants to match China's processing capacity of 220,000 tonnes- which is five times the combined capacity of the rest of the world.

Alternative processing plants would struggle to compete with China's low costs in the future, should trade tensions abate.

WHAT ARE RARE EARTHS USED IN?

Rare earths are used in rechargeable batteries for electric and hybrid cars, advanced ceramics, computers, DVD players, wind turbines, catalysts in cars and oil refineries, monitors, televisions, lighting, lasers, fiber optics, superconductors and glass polishing.

Several rare earth elements, such as neodymium and dysprosium, are critical to the motors used in electric vehicles.

Some rare earth minerals are essential in military equipment such as jet engines, missile guidance systems, missile defense systems, satellites, as well as in lasers.

Since 2010, the government and private industry have built up stockpiles of rare earths and components that use them, according to Eugene Gholz, a former senior Pentagon supply chain expert, who teaches at the University of Notre Dame.

Some manufacturers have also scaled back their use of such elements, or substituted them for other metals, he said.

WHICH COMPANIES ARE MOST DEPENDENT ON CHINESE SUPPLIES?

Companies such as Raytheon Co, Lockheed Martin Corp and BAE Systems Plc all make sophisticated missiles that use rare earths metals in their guidance systems, and sensors. Lockheed and BAE declined to comment. Raytheon did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple Inc uses rare earth elements in speakers, cameras and to make phones vibrate.

The United States imported $160 million of rare earth compounds and metals in 2018, up nearly 17% from 2017. Around 60% of it was used in catalysts for oil refining and in vehicle engines.

WHAT ARE RARE EARTHS AND WHERE DO THEY OCCUR?

Rare earth metals are a group of 17 elements - lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, scandium, yttrium - that appear in low concentrations in the ground.

Although they are more abundant than their name implies, they are costly to process.

Importers made limited efforts to reduce rare earth consumption and dependence on China after a diplomatic dispute between China and Japan in 2010. Japan accused China of halting rare earth supplies for political reasons, sparking recognition worldwide of the risks of dependence on one supplier. China denied it had halted supplies.

California's Mountain Pass mine is the only operating U.S. rare earths facility. But MP Materials, owner of Mountain Pass, ships the roughly 50,000 tonnes of rare earth concentrate it extracts each year from California to China for processing. China has imposed a tariff of 25% on those imports during the trade war.

Australia's Lynas Corporation Ltd in May said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas-based Blue Line Corp to build a rare earth processing facility in the United States.

Rare earths are also mined in Australia, Brazil, India, Russia and Vietnam.

HOW ARE RARE EARTHS AFFECTED BY U.S. TARIFFS?

So far, the U.S. government has exempted rare earths from tariffs on Chinese goods.

OPTIONS TO REDUCE RELIANCE ON CHINESE IMPORTS

U.S. senators introduced legislation in May to encourage development of domestic supplies.

As yet, recycling is not a significant source of rare earth minerals.

Congress is also eyeing federal funding to develop ways to extract rare earths from coal ash, a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, but it could take a decade to make the process viable for wider industrial use, said Eric Williams, a professor of sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

HOW HAVE RARE EARTHS PRICES REACTED TO THE RISING TENSIONS?

Having held largely steady for the past several months, the export prices of an array of rare earth elements have rallied strongly since Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to a rare earth processing firm in southern China on May 20.

The price of neodymium metal - used in magnets and speakers - increased 26.5% since May 20. Dysprosium metal (used in lasers), erbium oxide and gadolinium oxide (used in medical imaging and fuel cells) are up around 10%.

(Editing by Simon Webb and Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.01% 173.3 Delayed Quote.10.99%
BAE SYSTEMS 2.23% 462.5 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.78% 344.57 Delayed Quote.29.29%
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD -5.57% 2.88 End-of-day quote.92.43%
RAYTHEON 0.97% 176.2 Delayed Quote.13.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
05:34pEXPLAINER - U.S. DEPENDENCE ON CHINA : Trade war vulnerability
RE
05:32pAPPLE : Arcade release date, price info and everything you need to know
AQ
05:26pU.S. House panel to probe competition in digital markets
RE
05:07pAPPLE HOMEPOD 2 : rumors, news, release date and more
AQ
05:00pAPPLE : iTunes, Apple's Groundbreaking Yet Maddening Mac Music Software, Dies at..
DJ
04:59pU.S. moving towards major antitrust probe of tech giants
RE
04:45pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Ends In Correction Territory As Tech Giants Come Unde..
DJ
04:36pWWDC 2019 : Apple unveils OS and hardware updates, splits iTunes
AQ
04:05pAPPLE : Bye iTunes; hello more productive apps
AQ
03:33pAPPLE : Touts New Privacy Features Amid Scrutiny of Tech Giants
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 630 M
Net income 2019 53 422 M
Finance 2019 97 442 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
P/E ratio 2020 13,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 214 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE10.99%805 510
XIAOMI CORP--.--%32 009
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD70.14%3 319
MEITU INC--.--%1 421
DIGIA OYJ5.26%90
DORO AB3.07%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About