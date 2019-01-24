France keeping 2019 economic forecast and Internet tax plans - Le Maire

"We will not revise our growth forecast for 2019. We think we will have growth of around 1.7 percent," Le Maire told Reuters TV in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

France is the current president of the G7 group of the world's biggest economies, and Le Maire has said that the G7 should consider setting a joint minimum corporate tax and tackle the power of giant multinational corporations.

"We will put on the table the idea of a fair taxation of Internet giants," Le Maire said.

(Reporting by Axel Threlfall and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)