Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google, Apple to Temporarily Stop Listening to Voice Recordings With Virtual Assistants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Google and Apple will temporarily stop listening to audio recordings of customers interacting with their virtual assistants, as regulators and media reports have raised privacy concerns associated with the technology.

German officials on Thursday prohibited Google, a unit of Alphabet, from using employees or contractors to listen to and transcribe customer voice recordings for three months while they conduct an investigation into the matter. Google, according to the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, agreed to suspend the practice across the European Union for at least three months.

"This is intended to provisionally protect the rights of privacy of data subjects for the time being," the German regulator said in a news release.

Google Assistant is available on the company's Google Home speakers and Android devices.

A Google representative didn't respond to a request for comment.

Apple said in a separate statement it would temporarily halt efforts to review customer audio from its virtual assistant Siri, a practice it calls "grading." However, as part of a future software update, the company will allow users to opt-out of conversation grading.

The company didn't provide a timeline for the suspension, which it said was voluntary and applies world-wide, or say what had prompted the decision. Siri is available on iOS devices such as the iPhone.

"We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy," the company said in a statement.

The suspensions come after Belgian public broadcaster VRT NWS in July claimed that Google's recordings potentially expose sensitive information about users. It further asserted that in some cases its assistant records customers' voices even when they aren't using the software.

British newspaper The Guardian also issued a report last month that made similar claims about Apple and what it does with recordings of people using Siri. The Guardian reported that Apple contractors regularly listen to the audio to help them determine whether customers activated it deliberately or by accident, and in doing so they often hear private communications.

The companies have said they employ contractors to listen to customer recordings, adding that workers capture only a smart portion of the audio in order to learn ways to improve the quality of the technology.

"The use of speech-assistance systems must be transparent so that informed consent can be obtained from users," the German regulator said. "In particular, this involves sufficient and transparent information for those concerned about the processing of voice commands, but also about the frequency and risks of misactivation."

--Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.40% 1195.28 Delayed Quote.15.96%
APPLE -2.90% 202.1 Delayed Quote.32.14%
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.41% 14.54 End-of-day quote.-9.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
11:15aGoogle, Apple to Temporarily Stop Listening to Voice Recordings With Virtual ..
DJ
10:37aAPPLE : U.S. tariff threat may compound Apple's iPhone woes - BofA
RE
10:28aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Tariff-inspired Decline After July Jobs Report
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Poor performance from Taiwanese Stocks
TI
10:15aThose Cell Towers Don't Build Themselves
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:48aApple halts Siri response grading program after privacy concerns
RE
03:27aApple supplier Sharp tumbles as trade gloom offsets Vietnam plant plans
RE
02:48aStocks: Tough Competition Leaves Fitbit Winded -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEBay Says Amazon Staff Poached Sellers -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 387 M
Net income 2019 54 071 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
Capitalization 942 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 221,33  $
Last Close Price 208,43  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE32.14%941 933
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%252 680
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 607
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%996
FITBIT INC-33.40%844
FOCUSRITE PLC8.00%357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group