LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Apple, Inc. To Contact The Firm

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Apple common
stock between November 2, 2018 and January 2, 2019 (the “Class Period”).
The case, City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System v. Apple
Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-2033 was filed on April 16, 2019.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) the U.S.-China
trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing
power in greater China; (2) due to Apple discounting the cost of
replacement batteries to make up for the Company’s prior conduct of
intentionally degrading the performance of the batteries in older
iPhones, the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their
batteries in older iPhones, rather than purchasing new iPhones, was
negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (3) as a result of
slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for
the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; and (4)
defendants’ decision to withhold unit sales for iPhones and other
hardware, which was a metric relevant to investors and their view of the
Company’s financial performance, was designed to and would mask declines
in unit sales of the Company’s flagship product.
On January 2, 2019, after the close of trading, Apple disclosed that,
for the first time in 15 years, Apple would miss its prior quarterly
revenue forecast amid falling iPhone sales in China, its third-largest
market after the United States and Europe. The Company announced first
quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of only $84 billion, far below the expected
range of $89 billion to $93 billion the Company had announced just eight
weeks earlier on November 1, 2018. The Company also admitted that in
addition to macroeconomics in the Chinese market, the price cuts to
battery replacements a year earlier to fix the Company’s prior
surreptitious conduct had hurt iPhone sales.
On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $157.92 per share on
January 2, 2019 to $142.19 per share on January 3, 2019—a $15.62 or
9.96% drop.
