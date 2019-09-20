Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix chief says 'The Crown' will look a bargain after streaming explosion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne

CAMBRIDGE, England (Reuters) - The boss of Netflix says the looming arrival of Apple, Disney and NBC to the global streaming market will push content costs to levels that make its epic drama about the British Royal family "look like a bargain".

Costing a reported 100 million pounds to make, "The Crown" won critical acclaim and has helped Netflix to build its subscriber base, which has risen to 152 million and given it a headstart over rival pay-TV and technology groups.

"It's a whole new world starting in November," the U.S. streaming giant's CEO Reed Hastings said at the RTS television industry conference in Britain.

Hastings cited the planned launch of services by Apple and Disney, as well as a ramping up of Amazon's offering and the forthcoming Peacock platform from NBCUniversal.

The new video-on-demand (SVOD) subscription services are good news for producers, with rival platforms competing to poach the best content and talent, Hastings said.

"Someday 'The Crown' will look like a bargain," he said.

The show is intended to span 60 episodes over six seasons.

Claire Foy starred in the first two seasons, which traced the life of Queen Elizabeth from her coronation at the age of 25 to the birth of her first children and the love affairs of her sister, all while taking in the political dramas of the day.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman will star in the role when the third series launches in November.

Following on the success of "The Crown", Hastings said Netflix would make a "big increase" in its investment in British television production next year, taking advantage of the country's strong storytelling expertise.

"The possibilities the internet brings for growing entertainment is phenomenal, and over the next several years, with all of the expansion, I think we are going to see a very large increase in how much content is produced here in the UK," he said at the conference in Cambridge, England.

"This year we spent a little over 400 million pounds in the UK and that's continuing to grow, following our subscriber base."

Asked if Netflix would spend twice as much next year, he said: "Probably not double, but a big increase."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.22% 1821.5 Delayed Quote.21.27%
APPLE -0.81% 220.96 Delayed Quote.40.08%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.55% 46.68 Delayed Quote.37.09%
NETFLIX -1.70% 286.6 Delayed Quote.7.08%
RUSLAND-RTS -0.30% 1378.06 End-of-day quote.28.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
08:30aNetflix chief says 'The Crown' will look a bargain after streaming explosion
RE
06:52aNo crowds as Apple's iPhone 11 hits stores in China
RE
05:35aTaiwan export orders fall most in five months on tepid smartphone demand
RE
02:42aAPPLE : iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 arr..
PU
09/19APPLE : launches iPhone 11 series in Japan
AQ
09/19FACTOBOX : Tariffs in place or planned for nearly all goods traded by U.S. and C..
RE
09/19Wall Street mixed as Microsoft climbs and Apple dips
RE
09/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/19Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
RE
09/19Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 307 M
Net income 2019 54 122 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 999 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,98  $
Last Close Price 220,96  $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE40.08%998 558
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%273 912
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 997
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD264.88%6 924
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%989
MEITU INC--.--%987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group