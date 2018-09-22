No Sex Please, We're Apple : iPhone Giant Seeks TV -2

In "Carpool Karaoke," which won an Emmy this week, Apple sanitized comedian James Corden's faux outrage in the first episode so the audience hears "What the [bleep]?"

As Apple Music's video efforts struggled, Mr. Cue charted a new course, hiring Messrs. Van Amburg and Erlicht from Sony, where they had built a reputation for creative chops and business savvy. The mandate was to build a slate of original shows.

The duo visited talent agencies last fall encouraging agents to bring them quality ideas. One agent described the message as: "Don't edit yourselves. We're Apple, and we're going to take big swings." Agents soon began to question that, as Apple started signing up series with the broad appeal of network shows and ended discussions over the grittier projects starring Mr. Fassbender and Mr. Reeves, according to people familiar with those projects.

Messrs. Van Amburg and Erlicht amended their message, saying Apple was open to anything and everything so long as there was no gratuitous violence or nudity, according to talent-agency people. One agent said some members of Apple's team in Los Angeles began calling themselves "expensive NBC."

Recently, Apple initially expressed interest when it was pitched a politically charged show about a college ombudsman in the era of #MeToo, featuring comedian Whitney Cummings and the producer behind the Fox hit "Empire," Lee Daniels. Apple subsequently sent word there was concern about the sensitive topics, and the sides had differing opinions on the show's direction.

The show is now in talks to end up at Amazon.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com