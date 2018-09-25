Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing its secrets to help Intel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:39pm CEST
The new Apple iPhone X are seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday alleged that Apple Inc stole its trade secrets and gave them to Intel Corp to improve its chips, paving the way for Apple to use them instead of Qualcomm chips, the latest salvo in a drawn-out legal dispute between the companies.

Qualcomm made the accusations in a motion to amend a complaint filed in November, when it alleged Apple had broken a software licence contract by sharing confidential details about Qualcomm's chips with Intel engineers.

Qualcomm provided modem chips for the iPhone, which helped the device connect to wireless data networks. Starting with the iPhone 7, however, Apple began using Intel modem chips in some of its models.

Tuesday's allegations were made in a planned legal filing seen by Reuters.

They go further than the original complaint by alleging Apple stole Qualcomm trade secrets in a "multi-year campaign of sloppy, inappropriate and deceitful conduct ... for the purpose of improving lower-quality modem chipsets, including those manufactured by Intel, a competitor of Qualcomm, to render such chipsets useable in Apple devices with the ultimate goal of diverting Qualcomm's Apple-based business to Intel."

Apple declined to comment.

Last month, Apple alleged that Qualcomm had refused to answer its questions about which specific confidential information it had improperly shared with Intel. Apple also alleged at the time that it had given Qualcomm the chance to verify that Qualcomm's software had been used properly.

Intel, which is not named as a defendant in Qualcomm's lawsuit, declined to comment.

The San Diego County lawsuit is unfolding amid a wide-ranging legal dispute in which Apple has accused Qualcomm of unfair patent licensing practices. Qualcomm, the world’s largest mobile phone chipmaker, has in turn accused Apple of patent infringement.

Qualcomm told investors in July it believed its modem chips were completely removed from the newest generation of iPhones released this month, leaving Intel as the sole supplier. Teardowns of the new devices have so far confirmed that Intel is supplying the modem chips.

But during the years when Apple used Qualcomm modems, Qualcomm provided Apple access to its confidential software tools to help Apple integrate the modems into the iPhone, Qualcomm's suit alleges.

Qualcomm on Tuesday alleged that, since the start of its lawsuit in November, it has discovered evidence that Apple engineers "repeatedly" used Qualcomm software to help Intel's engineers "improve the sub-par performance of Intel's chipsets."

"In fact, it apparently improved Intel chipsets to the point where Apple decided to divert some of Qualcomm's Apple-based business to Intel," Qualcomm wrote in its filing.

Qualcomm, in its filing, asked Judge Jacqueline M. Stern to allow it to attach the new allegations to its existing complaint rather than force it to file a new lawsuit.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Stephen Coates and Bernadette Baum)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.00% 220.73 Delayed Quote.30.47%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.90% 46.09 Delayed Quote.1.08%
QUALCOMM -0.57% 73.18 Delayed Quote.15.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:39pQualcomm accuses Apple of stealing its secrets to help Intel
RE
04:39pDISPLAYPORT ADAPTERS MARKET EXAMINAT : The strong inclination of the masses towa..
AQ
04:08pQualcomm Accuses Apple of Stealing Intellectual Property and Giving It to Int..
DJ
04:06pAPPLE : Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller Now Works With Apple HomeKit™,..
AQ
02:06pAPPLE : and Salesforce Bring Together the Best Devices for Business and the Worl..
AQ
12:42pSALESFORCE COM : Stock Gains On Apple Partnership Ahead Of Dreamforce
AQ
12:41pAPPLE : & Salesforce Bring Together the Best Devices for Business & the Worlds #..
AQ
12:41pAPPLE : and Salesforce Create Strategic Partnership to Increase Business iOS Int..
AQ
09/24APPLE : Why did Apple buy Shazam? Here are five potential (and particularly good..
AQ
09/24APPLE : Endpoint Protector Offers Zero-Day Support for macOS Mojave
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:24aQualcomm charges Apple with stealing secrets, giving to Intel 
08:07aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 5 : What I'll Be Buying During The Next Bear .. 
07:36aREPORT : Apple shifting iPhone XR orders due to production delays 
05:28aA Strange Week Of Record Market Highs But Good Stocks Falling 
09/24SPY : Will Bears Get Slaughtered? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 266 M
Net income 2018 58 714 M
Finance 2018 130 B
Yield 2018 1,25%
P/E ratio 2018 18,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,43x
Capitalization 1 066 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 234 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE30.47%1 066 399
NOKIA OYJ20.88%31 150
MEITU INC--.--%3 283
DORO AB-8.58%110
DIGIA OYJ27.66%95
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%87
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.