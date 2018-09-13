Log in
Smartphones, Electric Cars Keep Miners Digging by -2-

09/13/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

Apple and others have joined groups such as Better Cobalt, Responsible Cobalt Initiative and Global Battery Alliance that are developing methods to help trace cobalt's origin and eliminate abuses.

Pact, the Washington, D.C., NGO that China's Huayou says it hired, develops methods to help mining companies using creuseurs become compliant with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development regulations.

Ferdinand Maubrey, a project director at RCS Global, a U.K. supply-chain-audit company overseeing the Better Cobalt project, says: "It's not about a perfect mine site, it's about showing what's going on at the mine site and showing continual improvement."

Other companies are exploring cobalt deposits in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere. Guaranteed creuseur-free cobalt is available from some big industrial-mining companies operating in Congo, but much industrial production is locked up for years in long-term contracts.

In a 2017 follow-up report, Amnesty applauded Apple's moves to weed out child labor from its supply chain, saying it is "the industry leader when it comes to responsible cobalt sourcing." It said VW hadn't addressed whether certain companies in its supply chain received cobalt from Congo.

The follow-up said: "Some of the richest and most powerful companies are still making excuses for not investigating their supply chains."

Chemaf and Umicore's relationship traces back decades. Mr. Virji, Chemaf's chairman, said the pharmaceutical company he started in Congo got a payment in the 1990s in an unusual form: cobalt. He found a trader to sell it to Union Minière SA, a Belgian mining company that in 2001 changed its name to Umicore.

In 2002, Congo rolled out a mining code seen as friendly to international mining companies, and Mr. Virji said he bought licenses to mine sites including Etoile, where creuseurs dug for metal. Mr. Virji eventually ejected the creuseurs and built a mechanized operation there.

Umicore was expanding in Congo, began focusing on chemicals production in the early 2000s and became one of the world's biggest cobalt consumers, including of Chemaf's production.

Mr. Virji said he bought creuseur-produced ore from licensed traders to supplement metal his mechanized facility produced. In 2014, he said, he bought Mutoshi from Congo's state mining company for $52 million. Mutoshi, as now, was 100% creuseur-mined, he said. He considered evicting the creuseurs but decided instead to buy their production as "a way to control them."

Until this year, children worked at Mutoshi alongside adults, said Chemaf's Mr. Melrose and creuseurs there, hauling bags of cobalt and helping women clean rocks at watering holes. Children have been largely removed from the site, Mr. Melrose said.

Trafigura said it hired Pact to help Chemaf improve working conditions. "Controls around the human-rights impact are being introduced as we speak, and it's not without its problems," said James Nicholson, head of corporate responsibility at Trafigura.

Chemaf's Mr. Schöppe said that, because the work is dangerous, the Pact effort "doesn't change anything."

Mr. Virji, Chemaf's chairman, at his house in Congo in May, said he was enjoying newfound success a year after nearly facing bankruptcy, having bought a Rolls-Royce for his second home in Dubai. He said he had plans to buy a private plane for Chemaf's use.

"I'm treating myself," Mr. Virji said.

Write to Scott Patterson at scott.patterson@wsj.com and Alexandra Wexler at alexandra.wexler@wsj.com

