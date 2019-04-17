The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc.
(“Apple” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AAPL)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 2, 2018
and January 2, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to
contact the firm before June 17, 2019.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Both demand for Apple’s iPhones and its
pricing power in greater China were negatively impacted by the
U.S.-China trade war. Because Apple discounted the price of replacement
batteries for certain iPhone models, a decision made due to the
revelation that the Company was purposefully degrading the battery
performance of these products, customers were replacing their batteries
instead of purchasing a new iPhone, impacting sales growth. Apple
slashed production of 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce its
current inventory. The Company also withheld unit sales for iPhones and
other products, a metric long used by investors to judge the Company’s
performance, in order to mask the decline in sales of the iPhone,
Apple’s most prominent product. Based on these facts, the Company’s
public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the
class period. When the market learned the truth about Apple, investors
suffered damages.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
