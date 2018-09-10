Trump's Apple Tweet Takes a Bite Out of Asian Suppliers

By Manju Dalal and Saumya Vaishampayan

Hong Kong's and Taiwan's main stock indexes were some of the biggest decliners in Asian trading on Monday, falling 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, benchmarks in Japan and South Korea rose slightly.

Monday's Big Theme

Shares of companies that supply parts and assemble products for Apple Inc. slumped after President Trump called on the iPhone maker to shift production home.

What's Happening

Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Apple should make devices in the U.S. rather than China if it wants to avoid tariffs. The comment came a day after he said tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods could be rolled out on short notice.

IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, fell 3.1% to a fresh two-year low. The stock was the biggest drag on Taiwan's Taiex index, which declined about 1%.

Also in Taiwan, shares of lens makers Genius Electronic Optical Co. and Largan Precision Co., case maker Catcher Technology Co. and rival assembler Pegatron Corp., dropped between 3% and 6%. In Hong Kong, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which produces acoustic parts, fell 3.8%.

AAC and Foxconn are each down more than 20% this year. Their other challenges include a global slowdown in smartphone sales.

Market Reaction

Kylie Huang, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Taipei, said suppliers' shares would suffer further if Apple agreed to move production to the U.S., but the effects would be uneven.

The biggest impact would probably be on the contract manufacturers that assemble Apple smartphones in China, such as Foxconn and Pegatron. That is because this discussion about making goods in the U.S. largely boils down to jobs, she said, and "assembly is more labor-intensive, compared with the components."

Most Apple products are assembled in China, but iPhone parts come from around the world, including Taiwan, South Korea, and the U.S. Ms. Huang said she doesn't expect Apple to change its camera-lens suppliers, for example, even if it moves some of its production to the U.S.

Elsewhere

The yuan weakened 0.3% against the dollar in onshore trading, hitting its lowest level in more than two weeks at 6.8593 per dollar.

