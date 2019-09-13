Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. House panel demands tech company emails in antitrust investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Friday demanded internal emails, detailed financial information and other company records from Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, and Alphabet Inc as its antitrust probe of Big Tech widens.

The committees' letters seek by Oct. 14 internal emails over the last decade from Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Larry Page, among others, about acquisitions.

Apple shares fell about 1.8% after the market opened. While Apple had been mentioned as a potential target, the House letter offered the first concrete evidence of a wide-ranging antitrust investigation of the company.

Apple has faced criticism that its policies and algorithms in its App Store support its own products and stifle third-party applications.

The letters come days after the Texas attorney general led a group of 50 attorneys general from U.S. states and territories in a probe of whether Google abuses its market power in advertising.

Apple and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Amazon did not immediately comment. Google referred to a blog post issued this week that said its services "create choice for consumers."

The committee requested information from the companies' executives on market share, competitors, their largest customers for specific products and documents from other investigations.

It asked Apple for information on the company's decision to remove some parental control apps from its App Store and its policy regarding whether iPhone users can set non-Apple apps as defaults, among other concerns about its App Store.

The U.S. Justice Department said in July it is investigating "whether and how" large tech companies in "search, social media, and some retail services online" are engaging in anticompetitive behaviour, an apparent reference to the same companies named by the House panel on Friday.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe, David Shepardson and Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.01% 1235.28 Delayed Quote.18.18%
AMAZON.COM -0.27% 1838.74 Delayed Quote.21.37%
APPLE -2.45% 217.65 Delayed Quote.41.75%
FACEBOOK 0.13% 187.83 Delayed Quote.43.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
01:29pApple, Broadcom keep Wall Street gains in check
RE
01:12pAPPLE : Shares Lower After House Committee Seeks Records, Analyst Cuts Price Tar..
DJ
12:56pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Edges Higher, Attempts 8th Straight Gain After U.S. Reta..
DJ
12:42pU.S. House panel demands tech company emails in antitrust investigation
RE
08:45aHouse Committee Requests Tech Executives' Emails in Antitrust Probe
DJ
08:12aAPPLE : Touch Down for SA's Banking Siri
AQ
01:53aJAPAN DISPLAY : to extend plant closure on weak iPhone sales
AQ
09/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12FTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 312 M
Net income 2019 54 130 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 1 008 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,75  $
Last Close Price 223,09  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE41.75%1 008 161
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%265 594
XIAOMI CORP--.--%28 803
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD240.09%6 469
MEITU INC--.--%1 042
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group