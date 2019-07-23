Log in
APPLE

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Justice Department launches antitrust review of big tech firms

0
07/23/2019 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening an investigation of major digital tech firms on whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

The review will look into "whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Justice Department did not identify specific companies but said the review would consider concerns raised about "search, social media, and some retail services online" -- an apparent reference to Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, and potentially Apple Inc.

Google and Apple declined to comment, while Facebook and Amazon did not immediately comment.

"Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who heads the Antitrust Division, said in a statement. "The department’s antitrust review will explore these important issues."

In June, Reuters reported the Justice Department was gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google misuse their massive market power, setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging probe of some of the world’s largest companies.

Reuters reported on May 31 that the Justice Department was preparing an investigation of Google to determine whether the tech giant broke antitrust law.

Technology companies face a backlash in the United States and across the world, fueled by concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that they have too much power and are harming users and business rivals.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for closer scrutiny of social media companies and Google, accusing them of suppressing conservative voices online, without presenting any evidence.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.78% 1148.05 Delayed Quote.9.02%
AMAZON.COM 0.45% 1994.49 Delayed Quote.30.80%
APPLE 0.78% 208.84 Delayed Quote.31.37%
FACEBOOK 0.02% 202.36 Delayed Quote.54.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 361 M
Net income 2019 53 235 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,32x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
Capitalization 953 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 212,37  $
Last Close Price 208,84  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE31.37%953 435
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%266 635
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 440
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD70.14%3 218
FITBIT INC-13.28%1 099
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 048
