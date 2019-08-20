Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Justice Department teams up with states on probe of Big Tech firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 06:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

ASPEN, Colo./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is working with a group of more than a dozen state attorneys general as it moves forward with a broad investigation into major technology companies, the department's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, said on Tuesday.

Delrahim said at a tech conference in Colorado the government is looking at previously approved acquisitions as part of a broad antitrust review announced in July of major tech firms with significant market power.

"Those are some of the questions that are being raised ... whether those were nascent competitors that may or may not have been wise to approve," Delrahim said. "Whether the intention of the incumbent was to purchase some of those competitors, I don’t know. I’m not privy to the facts of each of those investigations."

On July 23, the Justice Department said it was opening a broad investigation into whether major digital technology firms engaged in anticompetitive practices, including concerns raised about "search, social media, and some retail services online."

That was an apparent reference to Alphabet Inc Google, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, and potentially Apple Inc.

More than a dozen states are expected to announce in the coming weeks they are launching a formal probe, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

"I think it’s safe to say more than a dozen or so state attorneys general that have expressed an interest in the subject matter," Delrahim said.

U.S. Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat who chairs a House panel that oversees antitrust issues, said on Tuesday, "Big tech platforms aren’t going to regulate themselves. I’m pleased that several state attorneys general are now conducting their own investigation into the dominance of these firms."

In July, eight state attorneys general met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss the effect of big tech companies on competition, and various antitrust actions.

The New York Attorney General's office said on Monday it is continuing to "engage in bipartisan conversations about the unchecked power of large tech companies." North Carolina's attorney general, Josh Stein, is also "participating in bipartisan conversations about this issue," his office said.

The department is looking not only at price effects, but also innovation and quality, and the next steps in its broad antitrust review would be seeking documents and other information and could include some compulsory requests, Delrahim said.

After the July announcement the companies under investigation "immediately reached out to work with us in a cooperative manner to provide information that we need as far as the investigation," Delrahim added.

The Federal Trade Commission in June told Facebook it had opened an antitrust investigation. Last month, the FTC resolved a separate privacy probe into Facebook's practices after the company agreed to pay a $5 billion penalty.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in Colorado, David Shepardson in Washington and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Matthew Lewis)

By Katie Paul and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.41% 1183.53 Delayed Quote.14.88%
AMAZON.COM -0.81% 1801.38 Delayed Quote.20.92%
APPLE 0.00% 210.36 Delayed Quote.33.35%
FACEBOOK -1.27% 183.81 Delayed Quote.42.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:25pU.S. Justice Department teams up with states on probe of Big Tech firms
RE
05:26pTech Lower After Reports of Antitrust Probe -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:52aGoldman CEO memo calls Apple Card 'a beginning' on launch day
RE
11:50aGoldman CEO memo calls Apple Card 'a beginning' on launch day
RE
10:41aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Saudi Aramco, Baidu, Apple, Elanco
10:02aAPPLE : Card launches today for all US customers
PU
08:08aAPPLE : New Trends in Mobile Application Development
AQ
05:39aTaiwan export orders fall for ninth month but Christmas bounce kicking in
RE
01:12aAPPLE : boss Cook cautions Trump over tech tariffs
AQ
08/19APPLE : 7-Eleven launches mobile checkout in New York City
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 365 M
Net income 2019 54 118 M
Finance 2019 104 B
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 951 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,20  $
Last Close Price 210,36  $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE33.35%950 610
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%239 577
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 916
MEITU INC--.--%1 109
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%984
FITBIT INC-40.85%760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group