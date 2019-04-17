Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. chipmakers' shares rally despite demand uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - As Qualcomm's major victory against Apple sent semiconductor stocks to record highs on Wednesday, the sector's strong recent rally may be at odds with uncertainty about an ongoing downturn in global demand.

With the Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumping 1.4% on Wednesday to its second straight record high and now up 35% year to date, upcoming March-quarter reports could become a make-or-break moment for investors.


For a graphic on Chip stocks outperform, see -https://tmsnrt.rs/2VQxvql

"People in the industry we speak to seem incredulous at the stock prices but are obviously more than willing to accept the benefit. Very simply, business is not as good as the stocks would imply and we would challenge someone to suggest their business has improved as much as their stock has," Semiconductors Advisors wrote in a client note.

Announced on Tuesday, Apple's surprise settlement with Qualcomm calls for its iPhones to once again use Qualcomm's modem chips. As a result, Qualcomm's stock has seen its strongest two-day gain since 1999, up 35% and adding $26 billion to the chipmaker's market capitalization.

"The resolution caps a multi-year period in which (Qualcomm's) stock has broadly been viewed as virtually uninvestible, and the resolution will likely go a long way toward assuaging investors who have been terrified of the potential for negative legal and regulatory outcomes," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in report.

Intel surged 3.6% to a record high after it said hours after the Apple settlement was announced that it would stop making modem chips, an unprofitable business that some investors believe the company is better off without.

Despite Tuesday's seismic shift for the two California semiconductor makers, uncertainly blankets the global industry, with chipmakers yet to reach consensus that a downturn that started last year has touched bottom and little agreement about when and how strongly a recovery will occur.

That uncertainty will increase the focus on Texas Instruments Inc when it kicks off March-quarter reports for major U.S. chipmakers on April 23. Analysts on average expect an 8% drop in revenue for Texas Instruments' first quarter and a 5% drop for 2019, although bullish investors argue that industry estimates could rapidly rise as strong signs of a recovery emerge.

Intel reports on April 25, with analysts calling for a 0.3% revenue dip in the first quarter and a 3.7 percent slide in non-GAAP net income to $4.02 billion. Qualcomm reports on May 1.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.79% 202.921 Delayed Quote.26.32%
INTEL CORPORATION 3.32% 58.67 Delayed Quote.19.92%
QUALCOMM 11.65% 78.7 Delayed Quote.0.47%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -0.83% 115.5786 Delayed Quote.21.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
03:49pU.S. chipmakers' shares rally despite demand uncertainty
RE
02:55pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Remain Pressured After Beige Book, Earnings Paint Mix..
DJ
02:15pQUALCOMM : Shares Rising One Day After Apple Deal Announced
DJ
02:01pAPPLE : Here is why TikTok ban may not have the desired results
AQ
11:52aAPPLE : Qualcomm gains $30 billion in market value after Apple settlement
RE
11:52aAPPLE : Sources Say Apple Speaking to Cos. That Make Self-Driving Car Sensors -R..
DJ
10:40aTERRY GOU : Foxconn's Gou throws hat in ring for Taiwan presidency, with blessin..
RE
10:37aFoxconn's Gou throws hat in ring for Taiwan presidency, with blessing of sea ..
RE
10:01aQUALCOMM : Up Another 16% After Agreement With Apple
DJ
09:55aVideo app TikTok's India download ban worries wider tech industry
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 666 M
Net income 2019 52 941 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 17,51
P/E ratio 2020 15,56
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 940 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 193 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE26.32%939 520
XIAOMI CORP--.--%39 338
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD72.41%3 464
MEITU INC--.--%1 769
DORO AB7.61%96
DIGIA OYJ2.46%89
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About