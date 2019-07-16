Log in
07/16 04:00:00 pm
204.5 USD   -0.35%
06:56pU.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing
RE
05:31pFive things to look for in Netflix's second-quarter report
RE
05:31pCongress Puts Big Tech in Crosshairs
DJ
U.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing

07/16/2019 | 06:56pm EDT
The logos of Amazon Apple Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel pressed an executive from Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday about allegations that it competed against its own sellers and pushed them to buy advertising and fulfilment services.

Legislators also demanded explanations from Apple Inc about charges for apps and in-app purchases, Facebook Inc for its rapidly changing privacy policy and Alphabet over whether its rivals are demoted in search results.

The committee does not have authority to punish the companies, and any effort to change antitrust laws affecting tech firms would face hurdles in the Republican-controlled Senate. So the questioning served largely to convey the panel's displeasure over many of the companies' business practices.

Representative David Cicilline, chair of the antitrust committee, pressed Nate Sutton, an associate general counsel at Amazon, about allegations that the online retailer used data about independent sellers on its platform to develop products to sell, thus competing against its own sellers.

"You said we do not consult data to compete with other sellers online. You do collect enormous data about prices, (and) what's popular," Cicilline said sceptically. "You're saying that you don't use that in any way to promote Amazon products? I remind you, sir, you're under oath."

Sutton argued that the data was used solely to predict what customers wanted, and to offer it to them. "The algorithms are optimised to what customers want to buy regardless of the seller," he said.

Matt Perault, head of global policy development at Facebook, faced scepticism from Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia when Perault stressed Facebook's many social media competitors. "I'd like to know who this competition is," Johnson said. "It's not readily apparent."

Lawmakers did not ask about antitrust probes of the four companies under way at the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission.

Nor did they press Facebook about a proposed $5 billion settlement between with the FTC to resolve allegations that the company violated a 2011 consent agreement by inappropriately sharing information on 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Other congressional panels Tuesday focused on Facebook's plans to bring out a cryptocurrency, the Libra, and allegations that Google is biased against conservatives in search results.

While the tech companies appear to have few friends on Capitol Hill, there has been some pushback from Republicans against a proposal by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president, that Amazon, Facebook and Google be forced to divest companies that they purchased previously.

Representative Kelly Armstrong and Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, both Republicans, cautioned the panel against going beyond the bounds of antitrust law.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Susan Thomas)

By Diane Bartz

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.26% 1153.46 Delayed Quote.9.61%
AMAZON.COM -0.55% 2009.9 Delayed Quote.33.89%
APPLE -0.35% 204.5 Delayed Quote.30.09%
FACEBOOK -0.03% 203.84 Delayed Quote.55.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 398 M
Net income 2019 53 343 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 941 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 210,31  $
Last Close Price 204,50  $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE30.09%928 267
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%261 859
XIAOMI CORP--.--%29 044
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD67.96%3 265
FITBIT INC-10.46%1 117
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 099
