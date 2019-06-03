Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/03 03:21:47 pm
172.805 USD   -1.29%
03:17pAPPLE : Unveils Groundbreaking New Technologies for App Development
BU
03:17pAPPLE : Previews macOS Catalina
BU
03:15pAPPLE : challenges Google, Facebook for web login, touts privacy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is gearing up to investigate the massive market power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, sources told Reuters on Monday, setting up what could be an unprecedented wide-ranging probe of some of the world's largest companies.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, which jointly enforce antitrust laws in the United States, have divided oversight over the four companies, two sources said, with Amazon and Facebook under the watch of the FTC, and Apple and Google under the Justice Department.

Technology companies are facing a backlash in the United States and across the world, fueled by some people's belief that the firms have too much power and are exerting a harmful effect on users or competitive marketplaces.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for closer scrutiny of social media companies and Google, accusing them of suppressing conservative voices online, without presenting any evidence. He has also repeatedly criticized Amazon for taking advantage of the U.S. Postal Service, also without evidence.

Shares of Facebook Inc and Google's owner Alphabet Inc both fell more than 6% on Monday. Amazon.com Inc shares fell 4.5% and Apple Inc shares were down 1%.

U.S. media reported on Friday that the Justice Department was laying the groundwork to investigate Google to determine whether the world's biggest online advertising platform was using its size to squeeze out smaller competitors, violating laws designed to ensure fair competition. The company declined comment on Friday.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Amazon would come under the remit of the FTC in any probe. Amazon declined comment on Monday.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

The Justice Department and FTC generally do not acknowledge preparations for any investigations.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jan Wolfe; in Washington; Writing by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Diane Bartz and Jan Wolfe
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -6.75% 1031.915 Delayed Quote.5.89%
APPLE -1.81% 171.92 Delayed Quote.10.99%
FACEBOOK -7.61% 164.1 Delayed Quote.35.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
03:17pAPPLE : Unveils Groundbreaking New Technologies for App Development
BU
03:17pAPPLE : Previews macOS Catalina
BU
03:15pAPPLE : challenges Google, Facebook for web login, touts privacy
RE
03:11pU.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
RE
02:45pAPPLE : Unveils Powerful, All-New Mac Pro and Groundbreaking Pro Display XDR
BU
02:34pAPPLE : previews iOS 13
PU
02:34pAPPLE : tvOS 13 powers the most personal cinematic experience ever
PU
02:32pWWDC 2019 : Apple announces software updates
AQ
02:21pAPPLE : tvOS 13 Powers the Most Personal Cinematic Experience Ever
BU
02:20pAPPLE : watchOS 6 Advances Health and Fitness Capabilities for Apple Watch
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 630 M
Net income 2019 53 422 M
Finance 2019 97 442 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
P/E ratio 2020 13,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 806 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 214 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE10.99%805 510
XIAOMI CORP--.--%32 009
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD70.14%3 319
MEITU INC--.--%1 421
DIGIA OYJ5.26%90
DORO AB3.07%90
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About