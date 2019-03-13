Log in
U.S. prosecutors probing Facebook's data deals: NYT

03/13/2019
FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into data deals Facebook Inc struck with some of the world's largest technology companies, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

A grand jury in New York has subpoenaed records from at least two prominent makers of smartphones and other devices, the paper reported without naming them, citing two people familiar with the requests.

The two companies are among more than 150, including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, that have entered into partnerships with Facebook for access to the personal information of hundreds of millions of its users, according to the report.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
