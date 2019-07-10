U.S. to probe French plan for tax on tech companies - Bloomberg Tax

The announcement, which was expected on Wednesday in Washington, will give U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer up to a year to investigate if France's digital-tax plan would hurt U.S. technology companies, Bloomberg Tax said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in March that a 3% tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield 500 million euros (£450 million) per year.

The tax would affect companies with at least 750 million euros in annual revenues and apply to revenue from digital business including online advertising. Companies such as Alphabet Inc Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc would likely be subject to the tax.

