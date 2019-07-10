Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/10 04:00:00 pm
203.23 USD   +0.99%
06:29pU.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:29pm EDT
French Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire leaves a cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into France's planned tax on technology companies, a probe that could lead to the United States imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions.

"The United States is very concerned that the digital services tax which is expected to pass the French Senate tomorrow unfairly targets American companies," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement announcing the investigation.

The move gives Lighthizer up to a year to investigate if France's digital-tax plan would hurt U.S. technology companies.

The "Section 301" investigation will determine if the levy poses an unfair trade practice. Prior investigations have covered Chinese trade practices and European Union subsidies on large commercial aircraft.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in March that a 3% tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield 500 million euros (£450 million) a year.

USTR said in a statement the "services covered are ones where U.S. firms are global leaders. The structure of the proposed new tax as well as statements by officials suggest that France is unfairly targeting the tax at certain U.S.-based technology companies."

Lighthizer said Trump "has directed that we investigate the effects of this legislation and determine whether it is discriminatory or unreasonable and burdens or restricts United States commerce."

Le Maire said the tax would target some 30 companies, mostly American but also Chinese, German, Spanish and British, as well as one French firm and several firms with French origins that have been bought by foreign companies.

The tax would affect companies with at least 750 million euros in annual revenues and apply to revenue from digital business including online advertising. Companies such as Alphabet Inc Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc would likely be subject to the tax.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the panel, praised the investigation.

"The digital services tax that France and other European countries are pursuing is clearly protectionist and unfairly targets American companies in a way that will cost U.S. jobs and harm American workers," they said in a joint statement.

"The United States would not need to pursue this path if other countries would abandon these unilateral actions and focus their energies on the multilateral process that is underway," the statement added.

Lighthizer said the United States "will continue its efforts with other countries at the OECD to reach a multilateral agreement to address the challenges to the international tax system posed by an increasingly digitized global economy."

Bloomberg Tax reported the investigation earlier, citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Additional reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)

By David Shepardson

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Facebook, Amazon.com, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.48% 1140.91 Delayed Quote.6.87%
AMAZON.COM 1.46% 2017.41 Delayed Quote.29.98%
APPLE 0.99% 203.23 Delayed Quote.27.58%
FACEBOOK 1.77% 202.73 Delayed Quote.51.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:29pU.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:35aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus dominates Boeing, Tech giants under surveillance, B..
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aJapan curbs could drag on, hurt global economy - Moon
RE
05:02aJapan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
RE
05:02aChina tech bonds reward investors as trade war fears ebb
RE
03:28aAPPLE : strengthens its presence in China with new app development center
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 257 B
EBIT 2019 62 398 M
Net income 2019 53 343 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 935 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 210  $
Last Close Price 203  $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE27.58%939 678
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%258 189
XIAOMI CORP--.--%30 536
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 120
FITBIT INC-12.07%1 119
FOCUSRITE PLC9.68%380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About