Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/26 03:23:34 pm
186.595 USD   -1.14%
03:13pU.S. trade judge recommends sales ban on some Apple iPhones
RE
03:10pAPPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules
DJ
03:07pAPPLE : Trading Down 0.6% Following Qualcomm Patent Decision
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. trade judge recommends sales ban on some Apple iPhones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 03:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Surveillance camera is seen outside an Apple store in Beijing

(Reuters) - A U.S. trade judge on Tuesday recommended Qualcomm Inc win a sales ban on some Apple Inc iPhone models containing chips made by Intel Corp in one of two patent disputes before the International Trade Commission.

ITC administrative law judge MaryJoan McNamara said the basis for the ban was a finding that Apple infringed on a Qualcomm patent relating to smartphone technology.

The judge's initial determination is not binding and will be reviewed by the agency.

The judge said Apple did not infringe two other Qualcomm patents at issue in the case.

“We appreciate Judge McNamara’s recognition of Apple’s infringement of our hardware patent and that she will be recommending an import ban and cease and desist order,” Qualcomm General Counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ITC is expected to issue a final decision later on Tuesday in a similar case brought by Qualcomm in which the chip maker is also seeking a U.S. ban on sales of some iPhones with Intel chips. That case is at a more advanced stage.

The two cases are substantially similar but are grounded on different Qualcomm patents. In both of them, Qualcomm is seeking an iPhone sales ban.

The two American companies are locked in a wide-ranging legal dispute in which Apple has accused Qualcomm of unfair patent licensing practices. Qualcomm has in turn accused Apple of patent infringement.

A trial is scheduled for April in a case brought by Apple alleging Qualcomm's licensing practices violate U.S. competition law.

The International Trade Commission is a government agency empowered to hear disputes over patented technology.

While the ITC cannot award money damages like federal courts, it can block sales of imported products if it determines they infringe on U.S. patents. So an ITC import ban has the effect of halting U.S. sales of a product made overseas.

Apple makes iPhones outside the United States through deals with contract manufacturers and imports them into the U.S. market

In ITC cases, a judge makes an initial recommendation as McNamara did, which is then reviewed by the full agency.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jan Wolfe

Stocks treated in this article : Intel Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.87% 187.05 Delayed Quote.19.65%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.04% 53.37 Delayed Quote.13.49%
QUALCOMM 2.40% 58.065 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
03:13pU.S. trade judge recommends sales ban on some Apple iPhones
RE
03:10pAPPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules
DJ
03:07pAPPLE : Trading Down 0.6% Following Qualcomm Patent Decision
DJ
02:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Gain On Energy Shares But Key Indexes Trade Off Highs
DJ
02:32pAPPLE : ITC Judge Finds Apple Infringes Qualcomm Patent -Bloomberg
DJ
02:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Some Ground
DJ
01:57pAPPLE : Huawei unveils P30 smartphone series
AQ
12:11pCONSUMER SHIFT OR SHINY OBJECT? : What Apple Card could mean for retail banking
AQ
12:06pWATCH : Apple launches a credit card, TV, game and news subscription services
AQ
11:46aAPPLE : expansion into credit card space could lead to disruption
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 717 M
Net income 2019 53 003 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 16,58
P/E ratio 2020 14,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
Capitalization 890 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE19.65%889 962
XIAOMI CORP--.--%36 378
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD53.10%3 074
MEITU INC--.--%2 156
DORO AB7.47%96
DIGIA OYJ-8.42%79
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.