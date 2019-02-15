WSJ Tax Guide 2019: The Tech Industry -- Journal Report

The drop in the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% boosted the profits of most companies, but those gains were partially offset by one-time mandatory levies on the huge overseas cash stockpiles they accumulated under the old system.

The tax overhaul gave incentives for American businesses to bring their estimated $2.5 trillion in offshore profits back to the U.S. Where they once paid up to 35% on profits brought to the U.S., they may not have to pay much in additional U.S. taxes on future overseas profits.

But there was a catch: All companies were forced to pay a one-time tax on the overseas profits they have accumulated, at 15.5% on cash and liquid assets and 8% on other assets, including factories and equipment. The tax is due regardless of whether they bring it home or not, though companies may choose to pay it over eight years. Businesses generally booked this tax as a one-time charge in the final quarter of 2017. Apple said it would pay $38 billion in taxes and return the majority of its overseas cash to the U.S. over time.

The taxes companies pay on these profits will vary somewhat, depending on both the size of the profits and how they have been invested. Technology companies tend to have a larger amount of liquid assets as a share of their overseas stockpile than other industries.

Tech giants had enjoyed low effective tax rates because a portion of their profits accumulated in low-tax foreign jurisdictions. Many tech companies had been able to shift intellectual property abroad and then book their non-U.S. profits with minimal foreign taxes. The old system encouraged them to keep those profits abroad.

Tech firms paid an average tax rate of 24% over the 10-year period through 2016, below the 29% average tax rate for all companies in the S&P 500 for that period and lower than any other industry, according to an analysis of corporate filings by Zion Research Group.

Companies that paid the lowest effective rates may be punished by the new rules, which set a minimum 10.5% tax on wide swaths of future offshore profits. Congress created that minimum tax to prevent tech companies and others that exploit intellectual property from avoiding all U.S. taxes by putting profits abroad.

