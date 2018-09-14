Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wall Street propped up by gains for bank stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 05:10pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks inched higher for a fifth day on Friday, as declines in real estate and utilities were offset by gains for banking stocks, driven by a rise in 10-year U.S. government bond yields above 3 percent.

Financial stocks rose 0.52 percent, the most among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield broke back above the key technical level for the first time since the start of August. [US/]

Helping drive yields was August U.S. retail sales which recorded their smallest gain in six months. An upward revision to July data also kept intact expectations of strong economic growth in the third quarter.

Seven of the S&P's 11 sectors, however, were lower, led by a 1.5-percent slide in the real estate index and a 1.1-percent drop in utilities.

Weighing on utilities was NiSource, which tumbled 10.1 percent after fire investigators said they suspected the company's unit Columbia Gas was linked to a series of gas explosions in Boston suburbs on Thursday.

"Passing the 3 percent level should buoy financials," said Tom White, chief market strategist at TradeWise Advisors in Chicago, Illinois.

"Investors are being prudent because they are going into sectors that have been beaten up and taking profits out from those that have rallied. It's going to be a stock-picker's market."

At 10:59 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 26,175.05. The S&P 500 rose 0.08 percent to 2,906.56 and the Nasdaq Composite 0.26 percent to 8,034.30.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday that U.S. industrial production rose 0.4 percent in August, as strong output in auto manufacturing offset lackluster production in the rest of the factory sector. That, added to signs this week that Beijing and Washington are returning to the table, helped prod industrial stocks 0.1 percent higher.

Tech stocks gained 0.17 percent, despite Apple slipping 0.6 percent, with Adobe Systems rising 3.2 percent after the company topped quarterly revenue and profit expectations. Walmart fell 0.6 percent after Goldman Sachs raised questions around the retailer's purchase of a majority stake in India's Flipkart. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a ratio of 1.33-to-1 on the NYSE, but advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.07-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 32 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS 2.62% 275.83 Delayed Quote.53.23%
APPLE -0.57% 225.09 Delayed Quote.33.79%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 26175.22 Delayed Quote.5.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.14% 7571.7198 Delayed Quote.18.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 8033.0838 Delayed Quote.16.08%
S&P 500 0.53% 2904.19 Real-time Quote.8.05%
WAL-MART STORES -0.47% 94.63 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
05:10pWall Street propped up by gains for bank stocks
RE
04:38pAPPLE : unveils line of new iPhones
AQ
03:01pFINANCIALINSIDERS.COM : Earnings Recap Week Ending September 14th, 2017
PR
02:28pAPPLE : Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
AQ
02:23pAPPLE : Reasons why you should buy iPhone X from Abans
AQ
12:40pAPPLE : Tech21 Announces Largest Ever Range to Protect Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone X..
AQ
10:37aAPPLE : Watch is inching toward becoming a medical device
AQ
10:06aWATCH : Get Apple's new Watch Series 4 on the 28 September
AQ
09:14aAPPLE : announces new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4
AQ
07:20aApple may face sour response
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:34aApple's Innovation - Cramer's Mad Money (9/13/18) 
07:28aREPORT : LG Display becomes iPhone's second OLED supplier 
09/13EBAY : Ignored Upside 
09/13The iRhythm Technologies Defense Is Wobbly 
09/13Goldman drops its Apple EPS forecast on lower XR price 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 219 M
Net income 2018 58 687 M
Finance 2018 130 B
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 19,30
P/E ratio 2019 16,74
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,55x
Capitalization 1 094 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 231 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE33.79%1 093 544
NOKIA OYJ20.52%30 927
MEITU INC--.--%2 755
DORO AB-10.30%106
DIGIA OYJ26.38%93
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%92
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.