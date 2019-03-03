Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

White House to host CEOs for workforce advisory meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 06:20am EST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday is hosting major chief executives who joined a Trump administration advisory board on workforce issues.

Last month, the White House said the chief executives of Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, IBM Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Siemens USA, Home Depot Inc, Visa Incand other major companies are joining a 25-member board, co-chaired by adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The council plans to hold its first meeting Wednesday afternoon at the White House complex, according to a public notice. President Donald Trump is expected to attend part of the sessions, a White House official confirmed. The meeting, set to last three hours, will be live-streamed.

A White House official was unable to confirm on Saturday a list of the CEOs who are attending but said most are expected to take part.

The board members are to serve until 2020 and will work with the administration’s National Council for the American Worker “to develop and implement a strategy to revamp the American workforce to better meet the challenges of the 21st century," the White House said last month.

Also on the council are the chief executives of the Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, as well as the governors of Iowa and Indiana, the president of the North America’s Building and Trades Unions and mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said U.S. job openings reached a record high in December at 7.3 million. The White House says the job openings present "a mismatch between the skills needed and those being taught, requiring immediate attention to help more Americans enter the workforce."

This is the highest-profile White House business group to meet in 18 months.

In August 2017, Trump disbanded two high-profile business advisory councils after numerous chief executives quit in protest over his remarks blaming violence in Virginia on anti-racism activists as well as white nationalists.

Trump dissolved the American Manufacturing Council and the Strategic and Policy Forum after eight executives, including the CEOS of Campbell Soup Co and 3M Co, quit the panels. Both councils were moving to disband on their own when Trump made his announcement on Twitter.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.05% 174.97 Delayed Quote.9.77%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 0.02% 185.17 Delayed Quote.7.75%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 0.77% 139.2 Delayed Quote.21.52%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.02% 309.47 Delayed Quote.18.17%
SIEMENS 0.84% 96.94 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
VISA 0.91% 149.47 Delayed Quote.13.29%
WAL-MART STORES -1.07% 97.93 Delayed Quote.6.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:20aWhite House to host CEOs for workforce advisory meeting
RE
03/02APPLE : Facebook, Apple, Twitter face EU probes for violating General Data Prote..
AQ
03/02APPLE : Listen to what Gen Z says
AQ
03/02APPLE : holders vote down proposal to disclose ideology of director nominees
RE
03/01APPLE : holders vote down proposal to disclose ideology of director nominees
AQ
03/01APPLE : holders vote down proposal to disclose ideology of director nominees
RE
03/01APPLE : Siri Shortcuts boost health and fitness routines
PU
03/01APPLE : EFF pushes Apple to fix iCloud encryption
AQ
03/01INTEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ : INTC) Hints Custom ARM Processors Would Feature In L..
AQ
03/01APPLE : Global Online Payments See Boom in Mobile Sector, But Security Remains a..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 62 749 M
Net income 2019 53 016 M
Finance 2019 101 B
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 816 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 178 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE9.77%816 451
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD37.91%2 755
MEITU INC--.--%1 718
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%190
DORO AB9.81%97
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%88
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.