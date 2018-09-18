iPhone X S and iPhone X S Max: The reviews are in

Reviewers from across the globe have put iPhone XSand iPhone XSMax to the test. Here's some of what they're saying:

Mashable

'The improved camera hardware combined with a new automatic 'Smart HDR' technology, powered again by the Neural Engine and the A12 Bionic's ISP (image signal processor), mean you get the best of both the advanced camera optics and computational photography.'

TechCrunch

'In terms of CPU performance the world's first at-scale 7nm architecture has paid dividends. You can see from the iPhone XS benchmarks that it compares favorably to fast laptops and easily exceeds iPhone X performance.'

Daring Fireball

'iPhones can't compete with big dedicated cameras in lens or sensor quality. It's not even close. The laws of physics prevent it. But those traditional camera companies can't compete with Apple in custom silicon or software, and their cameras can't compete with iPhones in terms of always-in-your-pocket convenience and always-on internet connectivity for sharing. In the long run, the smart money is to bet on silicon and software.'

The New York Times

'Apple did a terrific job of increasing screen size without adding bulk or compromising the usability of the [iPhone] XS Max. … These changes amounted to meaningful improvements in ergonomics and overall convenience.'

Best Products

'We found [iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max] to offer a perfect blend of design, craftsmanship, industry-crushing performance, as well as a seamlessly intuitive user experience.'

Hypebeast

'It feels great to have a new device that's optimized for speed. The time it takes to open an app is the difference between me forgetting an idea or not. With iPhone XS Max, I can do tasks more quickly, and features like the Camera feel more refined than ever before. All these little things are welcome updates that make the workflow from my creative standpoint easier.' - Virgil Abloh, founder of OFF-WHITE and Louis Vuitton artistic director

Medium

'In the pure-play photography race, though, Apple takes the lead. Its Smart HDR uses sensor, ISP and neural engine enhancements to capture some of the best high-dynamic range photos I've ever seen.'

Tom's Guide

'[To transcode a 2-minute 4K video to 1080p,] iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max knocked it down further to 39 seconds. … The Galaxy S9+ took 2 minutes and 32 seconds to complete the task, and that's the fastest we've seen from an Android phone. … Based on our testing, the A12 Bionic processor inside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max make these the fastest phones you can buy.'

Dailymail.com (UK)

'From a hugely updated processor, to an updated camera and terrifying loud speakers, everything about the [iPhone] XS feels faster, snappier and better thought out than in any previous iPhone.'

TechRadar (UK)

'The iPhone XS is for those that want a fast, powerful and impressive smartphone - not just Apple lovers.'

Hardwarezone (Singapore)

'One of the best things about iPhone photographs is their bright, vivid colors, and the iPhone XS takes that up a notch.'