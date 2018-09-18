Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/18 10:00:00 pm
218.24 USD   +0.17%
09/18IPHONE X S AND : The reviews are in
PU
09/18Buyback 'Blackout' to Test Stock Market -- Update
DJ
09/18Buyback 'Blackout' to Test Stock Market -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

iPhone X S and iPhone X S Max: The reviews are in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

Reviewers from across the globe have put iPhone XSand iPhone XSMax to the test. Here's some of what they're saying:

Mashable
'The improved camera hardware combined with a new automatic 'Smart HDR' technology, powered again by the Neural Engine and the A12 Bionic's ISP (image signal processor), mean you get the best of both the advanced camera optics and computational photography.'
TechCrunch
'In terms of CPU performance the world's first at-scale 7nm architecture has paid dividends. You can see from the iPhone XSbenchmarks that it compares favorably to fast laptops and easily exceeds iPhone X performance.'
Daring Fireball
'iPhones can't compete with big dedicated cameras in lens or sensor quality. It's not even close. The laws of physics prevent it. But those traditional camera companies can't compete with Apple in custom silicon or software, and their cameras can't compete with iPhones in terms of always-in-your-pocket convenience and always-on internet connectivity for sharing. In the long run, the smart money is to bet on silicon and software.'
The New York Times
'Apple did a terrific job of increasing screen size without adding bulk or compromising the usability of the [iPhone] XSMax. … These changes amounted to meaningful improvements in ergonomics and overall convenience.'
Best Products
'We found [iPhone XSand iPhone XSMax] to offer a perfect blend of design, craftsmanship, industry-crushing performance, as well as a seamlessly intuitive user experience.'
Hypebeast
'It feels great to have a new device that's optimized for speed. The time it takes to open an app is the difference between me forgetting an idea or not. With iPhone XSMax, I can do tasks more quickly, and features like the Camera feel more refined than ever before. All these little things are welcome updates that make the workflow from my creative standpoint easier.' - Virgil Abloh, founder of OFF-WHITE and Louis Vuitton artistic director
Medium
'In the pure-play photography race, though, Apple takes the lead. Its Smart HDR uses sensor, ISP and neural engine enhancements to capture some of the best high-dynamic range photos I've ever seen.'
Tom's Guide
'[To transcode a 2-minute 4K video to 1080p,] iPhone XSand iPhone XSMax knocked it down further to 39 seconds. … The Galaxy S9+ took 2 minutes and 32 seconds to complete the task, and that's the fastest we've seen from an Android phone. … Based on our testing, the A12 Bionic processor inside the iPhone XSand iPhone XSMax make these the fastest phones you can buy.'
Dailymail.com (UK)
'From a hugely updated processor, to an updated camera and terrifying loud speakers, everything about the [iPhone] XSfeels faster, snappier and better thought out than in any previous iPhone.'
TechRadar (UK)
'The iPhone XSis for those that want a fast, powerful and impressive smartphone - not just Apple lovers.'
Hardwarezone (Singapore)
'One of the best things about iPhone photographs is their bright, vivid colors, and the iPhone XStakes that up a notch.'
Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
'The impact of the OLED display is pretty seductive. In fact, the whole thing is pretty seductive.' - Mags King, Sydney Morning Herald photo editor

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 21:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
09/18IPHONE X S AND IPHONE X S MAX : The reviews are in
PU
09/18Buyback 'Blackout' to Test Stock Market -- Update
DJ
09/18Buyback 'Blackout' to Test Stock Market -- Update
DJ
09/18Buyback 'Blackout' to Test U.S. Stock Market
DJ
09/18APPLE : iPhone XS has a game-changing NFC feature even when turned off
AQ
09/18China to penalize $60 billion of U.S. imports in tit-for-tat move
RE
09/18APPLE'S NEW IPHONES A SLIGHT NOTCH A : reviewers
RE
09/18APPLE : You can now download iOS 12 on your Apple device
AQ
09/18APPLE : The new iOS is here
AQ
09/18APPLE : You can now download iOS 12 on your Apple device
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18APPLE : The Most Valuable Company In The World Is Still Undervalued 
09/18Buy Apple Stock, Not The New iPhone XS, XS Max Or XR 
09/18UPRO Valuations Becoming Extended, But Pockets Within Still Offer Value 
09/18APPLE : Gartner And IDC Reports Show New Trends 
09/18Ireland fully recovers ?13.1B tax bill from Apple 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 264 B
EBIT 2018 70 235 M
Net income 2018 58 712 M
Finance 2018 130 B
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 18,56
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
Capitalization 1 052 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 232 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE32.27%1 052 344
NOKIA OYJ21.47%31 169
MEITU INC--.--%2 751
DORO AB-8.81%108
DIGIA OYJ27.66%94
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%89
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.