Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

App Store chief says Apple aimed to level playing field for developers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:44am EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook will face questions from U.S. lawmakers about whether the iPhone maker's App Store practices give it unfair power over independent software developers.

Apple tightly controls the App Store, which forms the centerpiece of its $46.3 billion-per-year services business. Developers have criticized Apple's commissions of between 15% and 30% on many App Store purchases, its prohibitions on courting customers for outside signs-ups, and what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process.

But when the App Store launched in 2008 with 500 apps, Apple executives viewed it as an experiment in offering a compellingly low commission rate to attract developers, Philip W. Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing and top executive for the App Store, told Reuters in an interview.

"One of the things we came up with is, we're going to treat all apps in the App Store the same - one set of rules for everybody, no special deals, no special terms, no special code, everything applies to all developers the same. That was not the case in PC software. Nobody thought like that. It was a complete flip around of how the whole system was going to work," Schiller said.

In the mid-2000s, software sold through physical stores involved paying for shelf space and prominence, costs that could eat 50% of the retail price, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies. Small developers could not break in.

Bajarin said the App Store's predecessor was Handango, a service that around 2005 let developers deliver apps over cellular connections to users' Palm and other devices for a 40% commission.

With the App Store, "Apple took that to a whole other level. And at 30%, they were a better value,” Bajarin said.

But the App Store had rules: Apple reviewed each app and mandated the use of Apple's own billing system. Schiller said Apple executives believed users would feel more confident buying apps if they felt their payment information was in trusted hands.

"We think our customers' privacy is protected that way. Imagine if you had to enter credit cards and payments to every app you've ever used," he said.

Apple's rules started as an internal list but were published in 2010.

Over the years, developers complained to Apple about the commissions. Apple has narrowed where they apply in response. In 2018, it allowed gaming companies such as Microsoft Corp , maker of Minecraft, to let users log into their accounts as long as the games also offered Apple's in-app payments as an option.

"As we were talking to some of the biggest game developers, for example, Minecraft, they said, 'I totally get why you want the user to be able to pay for it on device. But we have a lot of users coming who bought their subscription or their account somewhere else - on an Xbox, on a PC, on the web. And it's a big barrier to getting onto your store,'" Schiller said. "So we created this exception to our own rule."

Schiller said Apple's cut helps fund an extensive system for developers: Thousands of Apple engineers maintain secure servers to deliver apps and develop the tools to create and test them.

Marc Fischer, the chief executive of mobile technology firm Dogtown Studios, said Apple's 30% commission felt justified in the early days of the App Store when it was the price of global distribution for a then-small company like his. But now that Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google have a "duopoly" on mobile app stores, Fischer said, fees should be much lower - possibly the same as the single-digit fees payment processors charge.

"As a developer you have no choice but to accept that charge," Fischer said. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Mithcell and Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.43% 1519.37 Delayed Quote.14.19%
APPLE INC. -0.85% 374.9 Delayed Quote.26.16%
BILLING SYSTEM CORPORATION -3.23% 1497 End-of-day quote.31.32%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.34% 202.6989 Delayed Quote.29.26%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -0.47% 120.36 Delayed Quote.3.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur APPLE INC.
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Wall Street falters amid Rising US-China Tensions and Greenback S..
TI
10:00aGlobal tech show CES in Las Vegas to be only online in 2021 due to COVID-19
RE
09:44aApp Store chief says Apple aimed to level playing field for developers
RE
08:13aAPPLE INC : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:01aGlobal tech show CES in Las Vegas to be only online in 2021 due to COVID-19
RE
08:01aGlobal equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall
RE
08:00aEquities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall
RE
07:54aApp Store chief says Apple aimed to level playing field for developers
RE
07:00aGold topples off record high, dollar gets respite
RE
06:40aFutures slip with focus on stimulus talks, Pfizer, McDonald's earnings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 316 M - -
Net cash 2020 68 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 1 644 B 1 644 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 369,84 $
Last Close Price 379,24 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.26.16%1 643 753
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.36%310 080
XIAOMI CORPORATION35.81%45 455
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD44.56%21 484
FITBIT, INC.3.35%1 813
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.25%1 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group