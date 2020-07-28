App Store chief says Apple aimed to level playing field for developers

July 28 (Reuters) - On Wednesday, Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook will face questions from U.S. lawmakers about
whether the iPhone maker's App Store practices give it unfair
power over independent software developers.
Apple tightly controls the App Store, which forms the
centerpiece of its $46.3 billion-per-year services business.
Developers have criticized Apple's commissions of between 15%
and 30% on many App Store purchases, its prohibitions on
courting customers for outside signs-ups, and what some
developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting
process.
But when the App Store launched in 2008 with 500 apps, Apple
executives viewed it as an experiment in offering a compellingly
low commission rate to attract developers, Philip W. Schiller,
Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing and top
executive for the App Store, told Reuters in an interview.
"One of the things we came up with is, we're going to treat
all apps in the App Store the same - one set of rules for
everybody, no special deals, no special terms, no special code,
everything applies to all developers the same. That was not the
case in PC software. Nobody thought like that. It was a complete
flip around of how the whole system was going to work," Schiller
said.
In the mid-2000s, software sold through physical stores
involved paying for shelf space and prominence, costs that could
eat 50% of the retail price, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer
technologies at Creative Strategies. Small developers could not
break in.
Bajarin said the App Store's predecessor was Handango, a
service that around 2005 let developers deliver apps over
cellular connections to users' Palm and other devices for a 40%
commission.
With the App Store, "Apple took that to a whole other level.
And at 30%, they were a better value,” Bajarin said.
But the App Store had rules: Apple reviewed each app and
mandated the use of Apple's own billing system. Schiller said
Apple executives believed users would feel more confident buying
apps if they felt their payment information was in trusted
hands.
"We think our customers' privacy is protected that way.
Imagine if you had to enter credit cards and payments to every
app you've ever used," he said.
Apple's rules started as an internal list but were published
in 2010.
Over the years, developers complained to Apple about the
commissions. Apple has narrowed where they apply in response. In
2018, it allowed gaming companies such as Microsoft Corp
, maker of Minecraft, to let users log into their
accounts as long as the games also offered Apple's in-app
payments as an option.
"As we were talking to some of the biggest game developers,
for example, Minecraft, they said, 'I totally get why you want
the user to be able to pay for it on device. But we have a lot
of users coming who bought their subscription or their account
somewhere else - on an Xbox, on a PC, on the web. And it's a big
barrier to getting onto your store,'" Schiller said. "So we
created this exception to our own rule."
Schiller said Apple's cut helps fund an extensive system for
developers: Thousands of Apple engineers maintain secure servers
to deliver apps and develop the tools to create and test them.
Marc Fischer, the chief executive of mobile technology firm
Dogtown Studios, said Apple's 30% commission felt justified in
the early days of the App Store when it was the price of global
distribution for a then-small company like his. But now that
Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google have a "duopoly" on
mobile app stores, Fischer said, fees should be much lower -
possibly the same as the single-digit fees payment processors
charge.
"As a developer you have no choice but to accept that
charge," Fischer said.
