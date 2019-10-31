Apple : 10-K 0 10/31/2019 | 11:27am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019 or TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to . Commission File Number: 001-36743 Apple Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) California 94-2404110 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) of incorporation or organization) One Apple Park Way Cupertino California 95014 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (408) 996-1010 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Title of each class symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share AAPL The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 1.000% Notes due 2022 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 1.375% Notes due 2024 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 0.875% Notes due 2025 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 1.625% Notes due 2026 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 2.000% Notes due 2027 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 1.375% Notes due 2029 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 3.050% Notes due 2029 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 3.600% Notes due 2042 - The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Registrant, as of March 29, 2019, the last business day of the Registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was approximately $874,698,000,000. Solely for purposes of this disclosure, shares of common stock held by executive officers and directors of the Registrant as of such date have been excluded because such persons may be deemed to be affiliates. This determination of executive officers and directors as affiliates is not necessarily a conclusive determination for any other purposes. 4,443,265,000 shares of common stock were issued and outstanding as of October 18, 2019. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the Registrant's definitive proxy statement relating to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the "2020 Proxy Statement") are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Annual Report on Form 10-K where indicated. The 2020 Proxy Statement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of the fiscal year to which this report relates. Apple Inc. Form 10-K For the Fiscal Year Ended September 28, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Part I Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 5 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 14 Item 2. Properties 14 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 14 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 14 Part II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity 15 Securities Item 6. Selected Financial Data 17 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 18 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 26 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 28 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 59 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 59 Item 9B. Other Information 59 Part III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 60 Item 11. Executive Compensation 60 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 60 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 60 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 60 Part IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 61 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 63 This Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Many of the forward-looking statements are located in Part II, Item 7 of this Form 10-K under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as"future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Part I, Item 1A of this Form 10-K under the heading"Risk Factors," which are incorporated herein by reference. Unless otherwise stated, all information presented herein is based on the Company's fiscal calendar, and references to particular years, quarters, months or periods refer to the Company's fiscal years ended in September and the associated quarters,months and periods of those fiscal years.Each of the terms the"Company"and"Apple"as used herein refers collectively to Apple Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, unless otherwise stated.The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. PART I Item 1. Business Company Background The Company designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and sells a variety of related services.The Company's fiscal year is the 52- or 53-week period that ends on the last Saturday of September. The Company is a California corporation established in 1977. Products iPhone iPhone®is the Company's line of smartphones based on its iOS operating system. In September 2019, the Company introduced three new iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Mac Mac®is the Company's line of personal computers based on its macOS®operating system. During 2019, the Company released a new version of MacBook Air®and a new Mac mini®, and introduced an updated Mac Pro®, which is expected to be available in the fall of 2019. iPad iPad®is the Company's line of multi-purpose tablets. iPad is based on the Company's iPadOS™ operating system, which was introduced during 2019. Also during 2019, the Company released two new versions of iPad Pro®, an iPad Air®, an updated iPad mini®and a new 10.2-inch iPad. Wearables, Home and Accessories Wearables, Home and Accessories includes AirPods®, Apple TV®, Apple Watch®, Beats®products, HomePod™, iPod touch®and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. AirPods are the Company's wireless headphones that interact with Siri. In October 2019, the Company introduced AirPods Pro™.Apple Watch is a personal electronic device that combines the watchOS®user interface and other technologies created specifically for a smaller device. In September 2019, the Company introduced Apple Watch Series 5. Services Digital Content Stores and Streaming Services The Company operates various platforms that allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games and podcasts. These platforms include the App Store®, available for iPhone and iPad, the Mac App Store, the TV App Store and the Watch App Store. The Company also offers subscription-based digital content streaming services, including Apple Music®, which offers users a curated listening experience with on-demand radio stations, and Apple TV+, which offers exclusive original content, and is expected to be available in November 2019. Apple Inc. | 2019 Form 10-K | 1 AppleCare AppleCare®includes AppleCare+ ("AC+") and the AppleCare Protection Plan, which are fee-based services that extend the coverage of phone support eligibility and hardware repairs. AC+ offers additional coverage for instances of accidental damage and is available in certain countries for certain products. Additionally, AC+ with theft and loss protection is available for iPhone in the U.S. iCloud iCloud®is the Company's cloud service, which stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents and more, keeping them up-to-date and available across multiple Apple devices and Windows personal computers. Licensing The Company licenses the use of certain of its intellectual property, and provides other related services. Other Services The Company delivers a variety of other services available in certain countries, including Apple Arcade™, a game subscription service;Apple Card™, a co-branded credit card;Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service. Markets and Distribution The Company's customers are primarily in the consumer, small and mid-sized business, education, enterprise and government markets. The Company sells its products and resells third-party products in most of its major markets directly to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise and government customers through its retail and online stores and its direct sales force. The Company also employs a variety of indirect distribution channels, such as third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers and resellers. During 2019, the Company's net sales through its direct and indirect distribution channels accounted for 31% and 69%, respectively, of total net sales. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of net sales in 2019, 2018 and 2017. Competition The markets for the Company's products and services are highly competitive and the Company is confronted by aggressive competition in all areas of its business. These markets are characterized by frequent product introductions and rapid technological advances that have substantially increased the capabilities and use of smartphones, personal computers, tablets and other electronic devices. Many of the Company's competitors that sell mobile devices and personal computers based on other operating systems seek to compete primarily through aggressive pricing and very low cost structures. Principal competitive factors important to the Company include price, product and service features (including security features), relative price and performance, product and service quality and reliability, design innovation, a strong third-party software and accessories ecosystem, marketing and distribution capability, service and support, and corporate reputation. The Company is focused on expanding its market opportunities related to smartphones, personal computers, tablets and other electronic devices. These markets are highly competitive and include many large, well-funded and experienced participants. The Company expects competition in these markets to intensify significantly as competitors imitate features of the Company's products and applications within their products, or collaborate to offer solutions that are more competitive than those they currently offer. These markets are characterized by aggressive price competition, frequent product introductions, evolving design approaches and technologies, rapid adoption of technological advancements by competitors, and price sensitivity on the part of consumers and businesses. The Company's services also face substantial competition, including from companies that have significant resources and experience and have established service offerings with large customer bases. The Company competes with business models that provide content to users for free. The Company also competes with illegitimate means to obtain third-party digital content and applications. The Company believes it offers superior innovation and integration of the entire solution, including hardware, software and services. Some of the Company's current and potential competitors have substantial resources and may be able to provide such products and services at little or no profit, or even at a loss, to compete with the Company's offerings. Apple Inc. | 2019 Form 10-K | 2 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Apple Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:26:03 UTC 0 Latest news on APPLE INC. 11:27a APPLE : 10-k PU 10:31a APPLE : Stocks move broadly lower as investors turn cautious AQ 10:25a Wall Street falls on fresh trade jitters RE 10:20a GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Facebook, Samsung, Bombardier 09:41a Price cuts, iPhone 11 timing drive Apple's uncertain China rebound RE 09:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day DJ 08:42a APPLE : Filing 10-K PU 06:26a APPLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results .. AQ 06:11a ING GROEP N : posts 3Q2019 net result of E1,344 million AQ 05:45a APPLE : Plays the Underdog in Streaming Wars DJ