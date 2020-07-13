Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
News 
News

Apple : Allocates About $400 Million for Affordable Housing in California This Year

07/13/2020

By Dave Sebastian

Apple Inc. said it is putting more than $400 million toward affordable housing and homeowner assistance programs in California this year as part of its $2.5 billion spending target on addressing the housing crisis in the state.

The technology giant said this year's projects include a partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley that will create more than 250 new affordable-housing units in the Bay Area. It is also launching a mortgage and down-payment assistance fund and investment support program in conjunction with the California Housing Finance Agency.

Apple said it is also supporting affordable-housing construction with Destination: Home.

Among Apple's plans in its $2.5 billion spending target are establishing a $1 billion affordable housing investment fund with the state of California and a $150 million Bay Area housing fund with Housing Trust Silicon Valley, as well as making available in $300 million Apple-owned land.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 257 M - -
Net cash 2020 59 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 1 663 B 1 663 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 354,00 $
Last Close Price 383,68 $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.30.66%1 662 998
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.56%294 128
XIAOMI CORPORATION56.59%52 412
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD73.01%25 696
FITBIT, INC.3.65%1 818
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.61%977
