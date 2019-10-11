Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple Breaks Out of the 'FAANG' Stock Slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

By Paul Vigna

The past year has been a mixed bag for the popular "FAANG" stocks, but one of the "A's" is back on track.

Shares of Apple Inc. rose 2.7% to $236.21 Friday, setting an all-time closing high. After a brutal selloff last fall, the stock has surged about 64% from its 2019 low of $142 set on Jan. 3.

For most of last year, all the FAANGs were rising. Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. all set records in the second half of 2018. Most have fallen since then, though.

Facebook is down about 15% since hitting a high of $217 in July. Amazon is down about 15% from its September 2018 high of $2,039. Netflix is down 32% since hitting a record $419 in July 2018. Alphabet hit a record high in July 2018, slid into 2019, set another new high in April -- and is down 6% since then.

These highly profitable, high-profile names have propelled most of the market's gains in recent years, spurring CNBC's Jim Cramer to coin the "FANG" moniker in 2013. More and more, they have been treated as parts of a whole, and that trading pattern has grown as some exchange-traded funds focused on tech stocks have become FANG proxies.

Apple was unofficially "added" to the FANG group in 2017, resulting in the ungainly new nickname FAANG. But it's different from the others not just because of its late addition.

The first four companies are mainly software companies. Apple has software, too, but is really more of a hardware company. What makes that hardware even more valuable is if Apple can put compelling software on it, and that's where Apple may take a big bite out of some of its FAANG siblings.

Apple TV is set to launch in a few weeks, putting the company into direct competition with Netflix and Amazon, as well as companies like Walt Disney Co. and CBS Corp. With about 900 million iPhones out there, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives figures Apple could probably get about 100 million consumers using its streaming service over the next three to four years.

That would add about $15 a share to Apple's bottom line and, along with demand for new iPhones, make the stock itself more valuable. Mr. Ives raised his target price to $265 from $245.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.52% 1215.71 Delayed Quote.15.74%
AMAZON.COM 0.68% 1731.92 Delayed Quote.14.53%
APPLE INC. 2.66% 236.21 Delayed Quote.43.93%
CBS CORPORATION 2.04% 38.43 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
FACEBOOK 2.31% 184.19 Delayed Quote.37.33%
NETFLIX 0.87% 282.93 Delayed Quote.4.79%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.53% 130.02 Delayed Quote.17.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
05:00pWall Street jumps but ends off highs after partial trade deal news
RE
05:00pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes 300 Points Higher After U.S.-China Trade Truce
DJ
04:59pTech Up On Trade-Deal Progress -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:50pApple Breaks Out of the 'FAANG' Stock Slump
DJ
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Progress
DJ
03:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes -- Upda..
DJ
02:25pApple Breaks Out of the 'FAANG' Stock Slump
DJ
12:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes -- Upda..
DJ
11:27aApple On Pace for Record Closing High -- Data Talk
DJ
11:07aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 372 M
Net income 2019 54 253 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
Capitalization 1 040 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 227,17  $
Last Close Price 230,09  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.43.93%1 039 818
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%270 791
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 845
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD246.38%6 554
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 010
FITBIT, INC.-28.37%920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group