Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Closes All Its Stores Outside China Over Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 08:06am GMT

By Xie Yu

Apple Inc. closed all its retail stores outside Greater China, and countries around the world ratcheted up border controls and restrictions on movement, seeking to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Apple said it would close its stores until March 27 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which according to figures from Johns Hopkins University has killed 5,429 and infected 145,369. The company said its stores inside Greater China, closed previously, were all open Saturday, highlighting how the center of gravity for the disease has moved on to Europe and the U.S.

China reported 11 new infections and 13 new deaths for Friday.

A number of governments tightened border controls, closed down shops and restaurants, and cleared streets, while opening up new funding to offset the economic damage.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
08:06aAPPLE : Closes All Its Stores Outside China Over Coronavirus
DJ
12:48aBANK OF AMERICA, AMERICAN AIRLINES, : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
12:19aCompanies Have Discretion Over Whether to Disclose Coronavirus Infections
DJ
03/13Stocks stage furious rally late after national emergency declared
RE
03/13AT&T asks employees to work from home amid virus fears
RE
03/13Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format
RE
03/13Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format
RE
03/13APPLE : Shifts Developer Conference to Online Only
DJ
03/13APPLE : Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Kicks Off in June with an All-New O..
BU
03/13Vietnam lets Samsung Display engineers from South Korea skip quarantine - emb..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 278 B
EBIT 2020 68 062 M
Net income 2020 58 842 M
Finance 2020 78 755 M
Yield 2020 1,15%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2021 3,69x
Capitalization 1 216 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 329,87  $
Last Close Price 277,97  $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.34%1 216 252
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.27%275 205
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.71%33 915
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 299
FITBIT, INC.-6.24%1 695
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.79%893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group