Apple : Commits $2.5 Billion to Fight California Housing Crisis -- Update

By Patrick Thomas

Apple Inc. will commit $2.5 billion toward affordable housing in California, the latest tech giant to pledge a large sum to help address concerns that Silicon Valley's successes have pushed people out of the area.

The company said Monday it would invest $1 billion in an affordable housing investment fund that will help the state develop and build additional low- to moderate-income housing.

Apple said it would invest another $1 billion to help more first-time home buyers with financing and down-payment assistance.

The tech company will use $300 million worth of its land to develop affordable housing in San Jose, Calif., it said. An additional $200 million will go toward low-income housing in the Bay Area, Apple said. The commitment includes $150 million toward a low-income housing fund and a $50 million donation to the nonprofit Destination: Home.

Apple's announcement follows similar, though smaller, commitments by several other tech titans to address affordable housing. Facebook Inc. said last month that it would provide $1 billion to help ease a shortage of such housing in the region.

In June, Alphabet Inc.'s Google made a $1 billion commitment to building housing in the San Francisco Bay Area. Microsoft Corp. said in January it would spend $500 million on new housing in the Seattle area around its Redmond, Wash., headquarters, a region where the tech boom also has caused shortages of affordable housing.

The tech companies are among the richest in the world. Apple and Microsoft have market capitalizations above $1 trillion, and the iPhone maker last week reported $55.26 billion in net profit for its latest fiscal year. It held more than $200 billion in cash and similar assets at the end of September.

The tech industry's boom over the past decade has fueled growth in high-income jobs in Silicon Valley and the Seattle area that have rapidly pushed up home prices. That has helped make the areas unaffordable for many middle-class workers, including teachers and emergency responders, and increasingly is impinging on further growth plans for the companies in their home regions.

"The sky-high cost of housing -- both for homeowners and renters -- is the defining quality-of-life concern for millions of families across this state, one that can only be fixed by building more housing," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in Apple's news release announcing its $2.5 billion commitment.

The company said its new funding commitments will take about two years and that capital it earns on the investments will be reinvested in future projects over the next five years.

"Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound civic responsibility to ensure it remains a vibrant place where people can live, have a family and contribute to the community," Chief Executive Tim Cook said in the news release.

Dow Jones & Co., publisher of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.

--Tripp Mickle contributed to this article.

