Apple : Discusses Remote Work Plans for Retail Employees -Bloomberg

--Apple Inc., which closed some reopened stores in areas with rising coronavirus cases, is emphasizing remote work efforts for its retail employees, Bloomberg News reported, citing a video shared with employees.

--Apple senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien discussed remote customer service efforts, noting that "we may need to be working remotely for some period of time," Bloomberg reported.

--Discussing a reopening of its offices, Apple said in a memo last month that "we currently do not anticipate a full return before the end of the year," Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-13/apple-asks-retail-staff-to-work-remotely-as-stores-shut-again

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com