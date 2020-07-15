Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/15 11:06:02 am
388.755 USD   +0.14%
10:54aAPPLE : EU plans clampdown on pro-corporate tax systems to aid recovery
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:43aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU -- 3rd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : EU plans clampdown on pro-corporate tax systems to aid recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 10:54am EDT
ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled plans to clamp down on tax regimes seen as unduly beneficial to big corporations in a move it said would aid Europe's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

European Union countries are seeking to shore up public revenues to fund economic recovery at a time of mounting public anger over tax avoidance by corporations - in particular, multinational digital giants - and wealthy individuals.

The Commission - the EU's executive - said it would expand its tax code of conduct to tackle member states' corporate tax regimes that have broadly harmful effects.

The 1997 code is the EU's tool for blacklisting jurisdictions where tax avoidance or evasion is prevalent but currently it can only address regimes that are deemed preferential: for example, if a country has one tax rate for domestic firms and a different rate for international companies.

Previous plans to change EU tax rules have been thwarted by member states' veto powers, which mean it takes only one country to block proposed tax reforms.

But the Commission is exploring options to side-step the veto system, possibly by using an article in the EU constitutional treaty that could allow a majority to authorise tax decisions if fair competition is at stake.

EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said work is underway to identify cases where the article could be used.

"We're talking about the possibility of deciding on cases of serious distortion to the single market," he said.

EU efforts to retrieve taxes from digital giants suffered a blow on Wednesday when the bloc's second-highest court rejected a Commission order that Apple pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland.

The Commission in May identified six EU countries - Cyprus, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands - as having tax systems particularly attractive to big corporations.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by John Chalmers, Mark Heinrich and Barbara Lewis)

By Kate Abnett
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.96% 3055.62 Delayed Quote.66.90%
APPLE INC. 1.67% 394.49 Delayed Quote.32.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLE INC.
10:54aAPPLE : EU plans clampdown on pro-corporate tax systems to aid recovery
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:43aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:29aEXCLUSIVE : Arm raises prices on chip technology for some customers - sources
RE
08:12aWall Street rises on vaccine hopes, Goldman profit beat
RE
07:30aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU--2nd Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:43aAPPLE : Blow for EU as Apple wins fight against $15 billion tax order
RE
06:23aU.S. Stock Futures Rise After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
05:41aApple Wins Major Tax Battle Against EU--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 B - -
Net income 2020 54 259 M - -
Net cash 2020 53 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 1 683 B 1 683 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 358,18 $
Last Close Price 388,23 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.32.21%1 682 719
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.58%298 427
XIAOMI CORPORATION52.32%50 985
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD67.75%24 908
FITBIT, INC.4.11%1 826
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.91%973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group