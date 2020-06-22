Apple : Expected to Break Up With Intel, Transition to In-House Chips for Macs

Log in
06/22/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. is expected to reveal Monday that it is breaking up with Intel. Corp. and transitioning its line of computers to processors it has designed itself, in a long-anticipated shift that will end a 15-year partnership, according to people familiar with the matter.

The news is expected to be a centerpiece of a company keynote that kicks off the tech giant's first virtual conference for more than 20 million Apple developers. Typically, Apple gathers about 6,000 of those developers in San Jose, Calif., in June to generate enthusiasm for new products and software tools that they can use to develop apps for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple's push this year carries extra significance because of a simmering revolt against the company by some developers who have grown frustrated by the App Store's rules and 30% commission on app sales. The European Union last Tuesday opened an antitrust investigation into the App Store fees, which Apple has called baseless.

The event has taken on added importance in recent years as Apple has looked to offset slowing iPhone sales with rising sales of software and services. The company counts on sales by developers on the App Store for about $16 billion, according to analysts, or about 6% of total sales.

In addition to the new processors, Apple is expected to announce updates to its watch, mobile and TV operating systems. It has been eyeing a bundle offering for services and new health features for the watch in recent years.

The Worldwide Developers Conference, as the event is known, isn't usually a time when the company reveals new hardware. Though it unveiled the HomePod smart speaker at the conference in 2017, it usually withholds new hardware updates for iPhones, smartwatches and other products until the fall.

Apple hopes to maintain the conference's sizzle online. It brought film crews to its corporate campus in early June to record videos of its engineers' training sessions, according to people familiar with its preparations. Apple declined to comment on the videos but has said publicly it is offering virtual, one-on-one sessions for developers with its engineers. It eliminated the fee for participants, which was $1,599 last year.

