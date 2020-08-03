Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Faces $1.4 Billion Lawsuit by Chinese AI Firm in Siri Patent Fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:42am EDT

By Liza Lin

An artificial-intelligence company recently awarded a Chinese patent for a voice assistant similar to Apple Inc.'s Siri has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple that, if successful, could prevent the American tech giant from selling many of its products in the world's second-largest economy.

Shanghai Zhizhen Network Technology Co. said in a statement on Monday it was suing Apple for an estimated 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) in damages in a Shanghai court, alleging the iPhone and iPad maker's products violated a patent the Chinese company owns for a virtual assistant whose technical architecture is similar to Siri. Siri, a voice-activated function in Apple's smartphones and laptops, allows users to dictate text messages or set alarms on their devices.

As part of the suit, Shanghai Zhizhen, also known as Xiao-i, asked Apple to stop sales, production and the use of products flouting such a patent.

China's Supreme Court ruled in late June that Xiao-i owns the patent for the virtual assistant in China. The patent ruling, which brought to an end a process that spanned several court trials since 2012, is the third time in less than a decade that Apple has faced trademark and patent challenges in China. China is Apple's most important sales market outside the U.S., second only to its home market in terms of sales.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Raffaele Huang contributed to this article.

Write to Liza Lin at Liza.Lin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 10.47% 425.04 Delayed Quote.44.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.9781 Delayed Quote.0.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLE INC.
02:48aStocks: Stock Splits Become Rare But Often Have Big Payoffs -- WSJ
DJ
02:42aAPPLE : Faces $1.4 Billion Lawsuit by Chinese AI Firm in Siri Patent Fight
DJ
02:29aU.S. companies leap over low profit hurdle in coronavirus-hit quarter
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:52aTAKE FIVE : It's August, what could go wrong?
RE
12:15aSamsung crafts India comeback as anti-China wave surges
RE
08/02Japanese shares rebound on Wall Street gains, yen's pullback
RE
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/02U.S. companies leap over low profit hurdle in coronavirus-hit quarter
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 272 B - -
Net income 2020 56 746 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 1 817 B 1 817 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,40x
EV / Sales 2021 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 408,50 $
Last Close Price 425,04 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.44.74%1 817 315
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.76%323 905
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.48%46 021
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD64.38%24 503
FITBIT, INC.-0.46%1 746
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.07%1 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group