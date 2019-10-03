Apple : Filing 4

This award was granted on October 14, 2016, for a target number of 64,654 RSUs. The award vested on October 1, 2019, applying a percentage of the target number of RSUs that was determined based on Apple's total shareholder return (TSR) relative to the other companies in the S&P 500 from September 25, 2016 through September 28, 2019.

This award provided that if Apple's relative TSR performance was ranked at or above the 85th percentile for companies in the S&P 500 for the performance period, 200% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was ranked at or above the 55th percentile, 100% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was ranked at or above the 25th percentile, 25% of the target number of RSUs vest, and if Apple's performance was ranked below the 25th percentile, 0% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was between these levels, the portion of the RSUs that vest would be determined on a