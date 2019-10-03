Apple : Filing 4

Each restricted stock unit (RSU) represented the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock. This transaction represents the settlement of RSUs in shares of common stock on their scheduled vesting date.
Shares withheld by Apple to satisfy the tax withholding requirements on vesting of RSUs. No shares were sold.
This award was granted on October 14, 2016, for a target number of 64,654 RSUs. The award vested on October 1, 2019, applying a percentage of the target number of RSUs that was determined based on Apple's total shareholder return (TSR) relative to the other companies in the S&P 500 from September 25, 2016 through September 28, 2019.
TSR is calculated based on the change in a company's stock price during the three-year period, taking into account any dividends paid during that period, which are assumed to be reinvested in the stock. In accordance with the terms of the award, the beginning value used for calculating TSR is the average closing stock price for the 20 trading days prior to September 25, 2016. Apple's beginning value was calculated to be $109.44. Similarly, the ending value used for calculating TSR is the average closing price for the 20 trading days ending on September 28, 2019. Apple's ending value was calculated to be $227.94 (adjusted for dividends).
This award provided that if Apple's relative TSR performance was ranked at or above the 85th percentile for companies in the S&P 500 for the performance period, 200% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was ranked at or above the 55th percentile, 100% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was ranked at or above the 25th percentile, 25% of the target number of RSUs vest, and if Apple's performance was ranked below the 25th percentile, 0% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was between these levels, the portion of the RSUs that vest would be determined on a straight-line basis (i.e., linearly interpolated) between the two nearest vesting percentages.
Apple's TSR for the three-year period was 108.28%, which ranked 35th of the 464 companies that were included in the S&P 500 for the period and placed Apple in the 93rd percentile. Therefore, 129,308 RSUs subject to performance requirements vested.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Maestri Luca
ONE APPLE PARK WAY
Senior Vice President, CFO
CUPERTINO, CA 95014
Signatures
/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Luca Maestri
10/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.