Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/03 04:15:00 pm
220.82 USD   +0.85%
08:52pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
07:42pAPPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
RE
07:16pAPPLE : chief weighs in against setting up digital currency
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Filing 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Maestri Luca

Apple Inc. [ AAPL ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

10/1/2019

Senior Vice President, CFO

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

10/1/2019

M

129308

A

(1)

156756

D

Common Stock (2)

10/1/2019

F

67649

D

$224.59

89107

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

10/1/2019

M

129308

(3)(4)(5)(6)

(3)

Common

129308.0

(1)

0

D

Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each restricted stock unit (RSU) represented the right to receive, at settlement, one share of common stock. This transaction represents the settlement of RSUs in shares of common stock on their scheduled vesting date.
  2. Shares withheld by Apple to satisfy the tax withholding requirements on vesting of RSUs. No shares were sold.
  3. This award was granted on October 14, 2016, for a target number of 64,654 RSUs. The award vested on October 1, 2019, applying a percentage of the target number of RSUs that was determined based on Apple's total shareholder return (TSR) relative to the other companies in the S&P 500 from September 25, 2016 through September 28, 2019.
  4. TSR is calculated based on the change in a company's stock price during the three-year period, taking into account any dividends paid during that period, which are assumed to be reinvested in the stock. In accordance with the terms of the award, the beginning value used for calculating TSR is the average closing stock price for the 20 trading days prior to September 25, 2016. Apple's beginning value was calculated to be $109.44. Similarly, the ending value used for calculating TSR is the average closing price for the 20 trading days ending on September 28, 2019. Apple's ending value was calculated to be $227.94 (adjusted for dividends).
  5. This award provided that if Apple's relative TSR performance was ranked at or above the 85th percentile for companies in the S&P 500 for the performance period, 200% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was ranked at or above the 55th percentile, 100% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was ranked at or above the 25th percentile, 25% of the target number of RSUs vest, and if Apple's performance was ranked below the 25th percentile, 0% of the target number of RSUs vest. If Apple's performance was between these levels, the portion of the RSUs that vest would be determined on a straight-line basis (i.e., linearly interpolated) between the two nearest vesting percentages.
  6. Apple's TSR for the three-year period was 108.28%, which ranked 35th of the 464 companies that were included in the S&P 500 for the period and placed Apple in the 93rd percentile. Therefore, 129,308 RSUs subject to performance requirements vested.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Maestri Luca

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

Senior Vice President, CFO

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

Signatures

/s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Luca Maestri

10/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE INC.
08:52pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
07:42pAPPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
RE
07:16pAPPLE : chief weighs in against setting up digital currency
RE
05:39pU.S., allies urge Facebook not to encrypt messages as they fight child abuse,..
RE
05:12pAPPLE : US authorities seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging
AQ
12:56pAPPLE : chief says against ceiling on hiring of qualified migrants
RE
02:34aAPPLE : Students across Europe learn Swift to unlock new opportunities
PU
10/02APPLE : Files Friend of Court Brief in DACA Case -- CNBC
DJ
10/02ALPHABET : London court allows mass claim against Google over iPhone data
RE
10/02Samsung ends mobile phone production in China
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 321 M
Net income 2019 54 211 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 998 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 224,25  $
Last Close Price 220,82  $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.39.99%1 012 161
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 908
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD234.55%6 302
MEITU INC--.--%970
DIGIA OYJ30.53%108
DORO AB (PUBL)16.54%93
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group