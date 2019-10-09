Apple : Filing 4

Explanation of Responses:

This transaction was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on May 13, 2019.

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $226.00 to $226.94; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $227.00 to $227.99; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $227.995 to $228.98; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.